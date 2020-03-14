Zink Printing Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Zink Printing market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Zink Printing market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Zink Printing market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Zink Printing market.
Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Hewlett-Packard Inc.; Eastman Kodak Company; Brother Industries, Ltd.; L.G Electronics Inc.; ZINK Holdings LLC; Lifeprint; PRYNT Corp.; Dell Inc.; and Polaroid.
Key Segments
By Component
- ZINK-based Paper
- ZINK-based Printer
By Functionality
- Compact Photo Printers (Print only)
- Camera with Printer (Camera and Print)
By Connectivity
- Bluetooth
- NFC
- Others
By Application
- Home/Individual
- Commercial (photography, insurance, photo kiosks, medical labels, commercial signage etc.)
Key Regions covered:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Western Europe
- SEA & Others of APAC
- India
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Oceania
- Rest of SEA & APAC
- China
- Japan
- MEA
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Hewlett-Packard Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Company
- Brother Industries, Ltd.
- L.G Electronics Inc.
- ZINK Holdings LLC
- Lifeprint; PRYNT Corp.
- Dell Inc.
- Polaroid
