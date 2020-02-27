Zero Waste Shampoo Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Zero Waste Shampoo Market
Key Players Operating in the Zero Waste Shampoo Market:
The zero waste shampoo market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.
Companies are focusing on increasing awareness about eco-friendly and zero waste products. For instance, Holland & Barrett International, a chain of health food and natural remedies, launched zero waste beauty kit at a low price making it available for all income groups.
Companies are expanding their business across different region to cater to the demand of consumers. For instance, Lush, a British beauty brand, which has around 900 stores globally, expanded its business in India in 2016. The company focuses on emerging markets to expand its customer base. A few of the key players operating in the global zero waste shampoo market are:
- BEAUTY & THE BEES
- Biome Living Pty. Ltd.
- Ethique
- J.R.LIGGETT LTD
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lush Cosmetics Ltd.
- Oregon Soap Company
- Plaine Products, LLC
- Rocky Mountain Soap
- The Refill Shoppe
Global Zero Waste Shampoo Market: Research Scope
Global Zero Waste Shampoo Market, by Type
- Shampoo Bars
- Liquid Shampoo
Global Zero Waste Shampoo Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Departmental Stores
The report on the global zero waste shampoo market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.
