Zero Liquid Discharge Market Registering A CAGR Of 8.7% During The Forecast Period 2017–2025

Several water treatment facilities across the globe have started using zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology for purifying wastewater. This new-age technology is capable of recycling and decontaminating wastewater without letting a single drop of water go to waste at the end of the treatment cycle. Enforcement of stringent laws on waste water management is expected to further drive the adoption of ZLD technology in the near future. Per the latest Persistence Market Research (PMR) report, sales revenue from ZLD projects worldwide is expected to reach US$ 513.9 Million by 2017-end.

Key Factors Driving the Global Market for Zero Liquid Discharge Include:

Growing global crisis of freshwater

Robust adoption of technologies such as the ZLD in the power generation sector

Increasing application of ZLD in desalination

Usage of ZLD technology in recovering of valuable Minerals & compounds

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12307

PMR in its outlook, titled “Zero Liquid Discharge Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025” projects that the ZLD market in APAC will maintain its top position throughout the assessment period. Towards the closing end of the forecast period, the region’s ZLD market estimate to reach a valuation of US$ 434.4 Million, expanding at 10.8% CAGR. Meanwhile, adoption of ZLD in Latin America will remain robust, despite having a significantly smaller market size as compared to other key regions. In North America, power generation plants are major implementers of ZLD, supporting the growth of the ZLD market in the region over the recent past. The North America ZLD market is estimated to reach US$ 243.9 Million by the end of the forecast period, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 109.8 Million between 2017 & 2025.

Key insights compiled in the report reveal that the new water management laws introduced in India, China and Mexico is further expanding applications of ZLD technologies in these countries. Nonetheless, the high cost of setup and maintenance continue to be a major drawback of the technologies. Moreover, the arrival of alternative water treatment techniques is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Which is why manufacturers are actively focusing on further innovations in ZLD to reduce technological complications while its implementation.

Aquatech International LLC

GEA Group

Veolia Water Technologies

GE Water & Process Technologies

Suez Environnement

ENCON Evaporators

Doosan Hydro Technology

IDE Technologies

Aquarion AG

3v Green Eagle S.p.A.

Thermax Global

Oasys Water, Inc.

U.S. Water Services Inc.

are some of the leading companies operating in the global market for zero liquid discharge.

Request Methodology of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12307

Additional Highlight from the Report Include:

On the basis of system type, demand for hybrid ZLD technology will continue to gain traction is the forthcoming years. By 2017-end, hybrid ZLD technology is expected to account for a value share of 64.0%.