Yacht Charter Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Key Segments Covered

Yacht Charter Market

Cabin

2 cabins

3 cabins

4 cabins

Others

End Use

Instructional

Adventures & Sports

Events

Vacation

Honeymoon

Others

Consumer

Corporate

Retail

Individual

Family/ Group

Couple

Others

Yacht Type

Motor Yacht

Displacement

Semi Displacement

Planing

Catamaran

Trimaran

Sailing Yacht

Sloop

Schooner

Catamaran

Ketch

Key Regions/Countries Covered

Caribbean

British Virgin Islands

St Martin

Grenada

Cuba

Mediterranean

Spain

France

Greece

Turkey

Croatia

Rest of Mediterranean

Asia Pacific

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

Maldives

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of EMEA

Sweden

Poland

U.K.

Austria

Netherlands

South Africa

GCC

Other Countries

Americas

Bahamas

Florida

Mexico

Rest of Americas

Key Companies

Yachtico Inc.

Boatbookings

Sailogy S.A.

Antlos S.r.l

Collaborative Boating Inc.

Fraser Escape Bareboat Charters

Princess Yacht Charter

TUI Group

Zizooboats GmbH

