X-Ray System Market 2020-2026 Emerging Trends || Leading Players – Kromek, CYDAR Limited, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. XinRay Systems, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Global X-ray system market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.4 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the accelerated geriatric population and incidence of disease

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global X-ray system market are XRE, Detection Technology Plc., Adaptix Limited, IBEX Innovations Ltd., Solutions for tomorrow, ADVACAM, Kromek, CYDAR Limited, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. XinRay Systems, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carestream Health., Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., ESAOTE SPA, and others.

Market Definition: Global X-ray System Market

X-rays are electromagnetic radiation that preferentially pierces structures within the body and generates images of these structures on a photographic film or on a fluorescent screen. These pictures are called X-ray diagnostics. Diagnostic x-rays are helpful for identifying defects within the body. They are a painless, non-invasive tool to assist diagnose issues such as crushed bones, tumors, decomposition, and the existence of foreign objects. X-rays pass easily through the soft tissue of the body and in the atmosphere

Segmentation: Global X-ray System Market

X-Ray System Market : By Type

Analog X-Ray

Digital X-Ray

X-Ray System Market :By Application

General Radiography

Dental Applications

Mammography

Fluoroscopy

X-Ray System Market : By Technology

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

X-Ray System Market : By Portability

Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems

Portable Digital X-Ray Systems

X-Ray System Market : By System

Retrofit Digital X-Ray Systems

New Digital X-Ray Systems

X-Ray System Market : By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

X-Ray System Market : By Price

Low-end Digital X-ray Systems

Mid-range Digital X-ray Systems

High-end Digital X-ray Systems

X-Ray System Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Royal Philips has announced that it has obtained 510(k) permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has launched DigitalDiagnost C90, its latest convenience digital radiography system. The product is designed to boost customer efficiency and reduce the duration needed for diagnosis. Philips DigitalDiagnost C90 provides healthcare organizations with a versatile and customizable ultrasound alternative that helps enhance workflow and clinical results while providing economic value.

In January 2019, C&C Imaging and Jeff Coseo announced the emergence of their digital x-ray company. C&C provides the only alternative required for digital x-rays. The client base varies from veterinary surgeons to emergency medical clinics to chiropractic facilities. The item range promotes every customer in need of a digital x-ray alternative. C&C Imaging has been established to provide every doctor with the chance to sustain the reliability of the Digital X-Ray hospital at not only a decent but also a reasonable cost.

X-Ray System Market : Drivers

Accelerated geriatric population and incidence of disease is driving the growth of the market

Beneficial rules and government policies and investments are propelling the growth of the market

Benefits of Digital X-Ray Systems is contributing to the growth of the market

Advances in technology and product development are boosting the growth of the market.

X-Ray System Market : Restraints

Issues about the sick-effects of long-term exposure to x-ray radiation are hampering the growth of the market.

Hesitating companies to introduce the technology for testing and development is hindering the growth of the market.

High costs involved with handheld X-ray instruments are restricting the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global X-ray system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of X-ray system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

