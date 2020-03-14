Finance

X-ray Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2027

by

This report presents the worldwide X-ray market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Global X-ray Market, by Product Type
  • Stationary X-ray
  • Portable X-ray
    • Mobile X-ray
    • Handheld X-ray
Global X-ray Market, by Technology
  • Analog X-ray
  • Digital X-ray
    • Computed Radiography
    • Direct Digital Radiography

Global X-ray Detectors Market, by Type

  • Photostimulable Storage Phosphor (PSP) Detectors
  • Flat Panel Detectors
    • Indirect FPDs
    • Direct FPDs
  • Other X-ray Detectors (CCD, CMOS, X-ray Films, etc.)
Global X-ray Market, by Applications
  • Cardiovascular
  • Respiratory
  • Dental
  • Mammography
  • Others (Abdominal, Orthopedic, etc.)
Global X-ray Market, by Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Africa
  • Rest of the World (RoW)