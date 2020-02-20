X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market Innovations and Future Prospects 2020-2026: Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Bennett Health Care Centre

This Global X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market report underlines the moves of key market players like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which is affecting the market and healthcare Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. It is a professional and comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This market report also brings into focus a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to find out the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.
Global X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.98 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.04 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 13.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016 & 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Dominating Players of Global X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Bennett Health Care Centre, MinXray Inc., Hologic, Inc., Carestream Health., KUB Technologies, Source-Ray, Inc, and KaVo Dental amongst others.
Recent Industry Developments
In January 2018, Canon Inc. acquired the shares of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation; Global supplier of Medical Imaging and made it its subsidiary. Toshiba Medical Systems has changed its name to Canon Medical Systems Corp. The business of this group is to expand globally, and Canon Group was chosen as the best bidder for acquiring of Toshiba Medical Systems.
In January 2018, Canon Medical Systems USA in partnership with Quality Electrodynamics (QED) has launched a Vantage Galan 3T MR system at the new QED Research Center in Ohio. This equipment was set up so QED could picture volunteers as the company works toward developing new MR technologies. This installation would revolutionize the medical device industry.
Competitive Analysis of X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market
The global x-ray devices and accessories market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of x-ray devices and accessories market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Segmentation Global X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market
By Accessories
Digital Sensor Holders
Film and Phosphate Plate Holders
Film Processing Hangers
Radiography Aprons
By Technology
Computed Radiography (CR)
Digital Radiography (DR)
Analog
By Application
Pneumonia,
Dental
Orthopedic Damage
Cancers/Tumor, CVD
By Product
Handheld X-Ray Devices
Mobile X-Ray Devices
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical centers
Diagnostic Centers
Clinics
ICUs
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Market Drivers
Novel technological advancements in the field of X-ray and their increased applicability in various fields
Increasing healthcare expenditure and increased health awareness amongst people
Growing incidents of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic, diabetes etc, and the use of X-rays to kill the diseased cells
Rise in ageing population and disease prevalence.
The digital x-ray equipment market is also witnessing highly competitive scenario that has led to large number of improved digital x-ray equipment launches.
Digital x-ray equipment is less expensive yet more efficient than other radiography equipment.
Digital x-ray equipment provides quick healthcare delivery and improves workflow.
Market Restraints
Stringent FDA regulations and authenticated guidelines
The high cost of portable X-ray devices.
The cost of routine check-up which includes X-ray imaging, comprehensive disease testing and blood testing are still very much costly in many countries and thus the X-rays are done mostly post-symptomatic incident.
