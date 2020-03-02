Wound Closure Product Market Share 2018 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth, Trends & Forecast up to 2024

Global Wound Closure Product market report provides analysis for the period 2013 – 2024, wherein the period from 2018 -2024 is the forecast period and 2017 as the base year. The market study projects an estimated market growth with a CAGR over 5.2% during 2018-2024 in terms of value.

The aforementioned market growth is driven by a number of factors such as growth in aging population, increase in the number of surgeries and growing road accident cases. Moreover, increased burn cases across the globe and the growing incidence of chronic wounds is also impacting the demand for the market.

Global Wound Closure Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

3M Company, Medtronic plc., Smith and Nephew plc., CryoLife Inc., Johnson & Johnson, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Pfizer Inc.

Global Wound Closure Product Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for wound closure product market is segmented on the basis of type of product, application of the product and geography. On the basis of type of product, the market is segmented into Sutures, Hemostats, Surgical Staples and Adhesives & Tissue Sealants. The Sutures market is further bifurcated into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. The Hemostats market is further sub-segmented into Thrombin-based, Oxidised regenerated cellulose-based, Combination, Gelatin-based, Collagen-based hemostats. The Adhesives & Tissue Sealants is segmented into Fibrin, Collagen-based, Cyanoacrylate-based, Synthetic polymer-based, Album & Glutraldehyde-based sealants. Based on the application of the products, the market is categorized into Cardiovascular, General, Gynecological, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic surgeries.

Global Wound Closure Product Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Wound closure product Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

North America led the global wound closure products market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 6.6% during the anticipated period

led the global wound closure products market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 6.6% during the anticipated period S. held the largest in the North America market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR 5.4% during the period 2018 – 2024

held the largest in the North America market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR 5.4% during the period 2018 – 2024 Based on type , sutures generated the largest revenue in the global wound closure products market in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the expected period

, sutures generated the largest revenue in the global wound closure products market in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the expected period Cardiovascular surgeries segment was the largest application area of wound closure products in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period 2018 – 2024

