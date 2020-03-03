Worldwide Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Emerging Flexible Market Trends And Forecast 2020-2026 |Eni S.p.A, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil

“

QY Research’s new report on the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market is a compilation of intelligent, accurate, and reliable research studies focusing on key subjects, including competition, dynamics, and segmentation.

The research study is a brilliant account of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market. This will help market players to make appropriate changes in their approach toward attaining growth and sustaining their position in the industry. The global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. Each segment is evaluated in great detail so that players can focus on high-growth areas of the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market and increase their sales growth.

Even the competitive landscape is shed light upon for players to build powerful strategies and give a tough competition to other participants in the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Excavator market, which may bode well for the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market in the coming years.

The Important Content Covered in the Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Report:

Top Key Company Profiles.

Main Business and Rival Information

SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Size And Growth Rate

Company Market Share

Some of The Top Key Player Operating in this Report Are: ASF SE, Eni S.p.A, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil, INEOS Group, LyondellBasell Industries, PCS, Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company, TPC Group, Yeochun NCC, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, etc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market by Type: Synthetic Butadiene, Bio-based Butadiene

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market by Application: SB Rubber, Butadiene Rubber, SB Latex, ABS, Adiponitrile, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered by the Report

Which are the top players of the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market? What are their individual shares?

How will the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market perform in the coming years? What is its current status?

What are the key factors driving the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market?

What opportunities will the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market provide in future?

Which product/application will secure the lion’s share of the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market?

What is the structure of the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene

1.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Synthetic Butadiene

1.2.3 Bio-based Butadiene

1.3 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 SB Rubber

1.3.3 Butadiene Rubber

1.3.4 SB Latex

1.3.5 ABS

1.3.6 Adiponitrile

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production

3.4.1 North America Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production

3.5.1 Europe Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production

3.6.1 China Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production

3.7.1 Japan Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Business

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 BASF SE Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF SE Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Eni S.p.A

7.2.1 Eni S.p.A Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Eni S.p.A Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Eni S.p.A Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Eni S.p.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Evonik Industries AG

7.3.1 Evonik Industries AG Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Evonik Industries AG Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Evonik Industries AG Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Evonik Industries AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Exxon Mobil

7.4.1 Exxon Mobil Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Exxon Mobil Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Exxon Mobil Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Exxon Mobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 INEOS Group

7.5.1 INEOS Group Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 INEOS Group Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 INEOS Group Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 INEOS Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 LyondellBasell Industries

7.6.1 LyondellBasell Industries Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 LyondellBasell Industries Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 LyondellBasell Industries Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 LyondellBasell Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PCS

7.7.1 PCS Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PCS Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PCS Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 PCS Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Repsol

7.8.1 Repsol Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Repsol Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Repsol Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Repsol Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Royal Dutch Shell

7.9.1 Royal Dutch Shell Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Royal Dutch Shell Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Royal Dutch Shell Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Royal Dutch Shell Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SABIC

7.10.1 SABIC Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 SABIC Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SABIC Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 The Dow Chemical Company

7.11.1 The Dow Chemical Company Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 The Dow Chemical Company Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 The Dow Chemical Company Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 The Dow Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 TPC Group

7.12.1 TPC Group Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 TPC Group Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 TPC Group Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 TPC Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Yeochun NCC

7.13.1 Yeochun NCC Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Yeochun NCC Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Yeochun NCC Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Yeochun NCC Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

7.14.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Main Business and Markets Served

8 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene

8.4 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Distributors List

9.3 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer



