Worldwide Automotive Transceivers Market Insights and Development Status Till 2025|Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Autotalks, Broadcom

QY Research’s new report on the global Automotive Transceivers market is a compilation of intelligent, accurate, and reliable research studies focusing on key subjects, including competition, dynamics, and segmentation.
The research study is a brilliant account of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global Automotive Transceivers market. This will help market players to make appropriate changes in their approach toward attaining growth and sustaining their position in the industry. The global Automotive Transceivers market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. Each segment is evaluated in great detail so that players can focus on high-growth areas of the global Automotive Transceivers market and increase their sales growth.
Even the competitive landscape is shed light upon for players to build powerful strategies and give a tough competition to other participants in the global Automotive Transceivers market. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Excavator market, which may bode well for the global Automotive Transceivers market in the coming years.
The Important Content Covered in the Global Automotive Transceivers Market Report:
Top Key Company Profiles.
Main Business and Rival Information
SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Market Size And Growth Rate
- Company Market Share
Some of The Top Key Player Operating in this Report Are: nalog Devices, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Autotalks, Broadcom, Cypress Semiconductor, Elmos Semiconductor, Embien Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Marvell, Maxim Integrated, Melexis, Microchip Technology, National Instruments, Nexperia, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch, ROHM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage, Vector Informatik
Market Segmentation:
Global Automotive Transceivers Market by Type: LIN, CAN, FlexRay, Ethernet, Others
Global Automotive Transceivers Market by Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles
Regional Growth
The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Automotive Transceivers markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.
– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
– South America (Brazil etc.)
– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered by the Report
- Which are the top players of the global Automotive Transceivers market? What are their individual shares?
- How will the global Automotive Transceivers market perform in the coming years? What is its current status?
- What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Transceivers market?
- What opportunities will the global Automotive Transceivers market provide in future?
- Which product/application will secure the lion’s share of the global Automotive Transceivers market?
- What is the structure of the global Automotive Transceivers market?
We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Automotive Transceivers market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.
Reasons to Buy the Report
- Upgrade your market research resources with this comprehensive and accurate report on the global Automotive Transceivers market
- Get complete understanding of general market scenarios and future market situations to prepare for rising above the challenges and ensuring strong growth
- The report offers in-depth research and various tendencies of the global Automotive Transceivers market
- It provides detailed analysis of changing market trends, current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global Automotive Transceivers market
- It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants of the global Automotive Transceivers market and carefully guides established players for further market growth
- Apart from hottest technological advances in the global Automotive Transceivers market, it brings to light the future plans of dominant players in the industry
Table of Contents
1 Automotive Transceivers Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Transceivers Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Transceivers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 LIN
1.2.2 CAN
1.2.3 FlexRay
1.2.4 Ethernet
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Automotive Transceivers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Automotive Transceivers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Transceivers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Transceivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Transceivers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Transceivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Automotive Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Automotive Transceivers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Transceivers Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Transceivers Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Transceivers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Transceivers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Transceivers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Transceivers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Transceivers Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Transceivers as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Transceivers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Transceivers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Automotive Transceivers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Automotive Transceivers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Transceivers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive Transceivers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Automotive Transceivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Automotive Transceivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transceivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transceivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Automotive Transceivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Automotive Transceivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Transceivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Transceivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transceivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transceivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Automotive Transceivers by Application
4.1 Automotive Transceivers Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicles
4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles
4.2 Global Automotive Transceivers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Automotive Transceivers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Automotive Transceivers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Automotive Transceivers Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Automotive Transceivers by Application
4.5.2 Europe Automotive Transceivers by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transceivers by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Transceivers by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transceivers by Application
5 North America Automotive Transceivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Automotive Transceivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transceivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Automotive Transceivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transceivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transceivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Transceivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Transceivers Business
10.1 Analog Devices
10.1.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information
10.1.2 Analog Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Analog Devices Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Analog Devices Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.1.5 Analog Devices Recent Development
10.2 Asahi Kasei Microdevices
10.2.1 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation Information
10.2.2 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Recent Development
10.3 Autotalks
10.3.1 Autotalks Corporation Information
10.3.2 Autotalks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Autotalks Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Autotalks Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.3.5 Autotalks Recent Development
10.4 Broadcom
10.4.1 Broadcom Corporation Information
10.4.2 Broadcom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Broadcom Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Broadcom Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.4.5 Broadcom Recent Development
10.5 Cypress Semiconductor
10.5.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Information
10.5.2 Cypress Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Cypress Semiconductor Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Cypress Semiconductor Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.5.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Development
10.6 Elmos Semiconductor
10.6.1 Elmos Semiconductor Corporation Information
10.6.2 Elmos Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Elmos Semiconductor Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Elmos Semiconductor Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.6.5 Elmos Semiconductor Recent Development
10.7 Embien Technologies
10.7.1 Embien Technologies Corporation Information
10.7.2 Embien Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Embien Technologies Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Embien Technologies Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.7.5 Embien Technologies Recent Development
10.8 Infineon Technologies
10.8.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information
10.8.2 Infineon Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Infineon Technologies Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.8.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development
10.9 Marvell
10.9.1 Marvell Corporation Information
10.9.2 Marvell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Marvell Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Marvell Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.9.5 Marvell Recent Development
10.10 Maxim Integrated
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Transceivers Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Maxim Integrated Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development
10.11 Melexis
10.11.1 Melexis Corporation Information
10.11.2 Melexis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Melexis Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Melexis Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.11.5 Melexis Recent Development
10.12 Microchip Technology
10.12.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information
10.12.2 Microchip Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Microchip Technology Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Microchip Technology Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.12.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development
10.13 National Instruments
10.13.1 National Instruments Corporation Information
10.13.2 National Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 National Instruments Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 National Instruments Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.13.5 National Instruments Recent Development
10.14 Nexperia
10.14.1 Nexperia Corporation Information
10.14.2 Nexperia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Nexperia Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Nexperia Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.14.5 Nexperia Recent Development
10.15 NXP Semiconductors
10.15.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information
10.15.2 NXP Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.15.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
10.16 ON Semiconductor
10.16.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information
10.16.2 ON Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 ON Semiconductor Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.16.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development
10.17 Renesas Electronics
10.17.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information
10.17.2 Renesas Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Renesas Electronics Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Renesas Electronics Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.17.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development
10.18 Robert Bosch
10.18.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information
10.18.2 Robert Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Robert Bosch Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.18.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development
10.19 ROHM Semiconductor
10.19.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information
10.19.2 ROHM Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 ROHM Semiconductor Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 ROHM Semiconductor Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.19.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development
10.20 STMicroelectronics
10.20.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information
10.20.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.20.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development
10.21 Texas Instruments
10.21.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information
10.21.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Texas Instruments Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.21.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
10.22 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage
10.22.1 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Information
10.22.2 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.22.5 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Recent Development
10.23 Vector Informatik
10.23.1 Vector Informatik Corporation Information
10.23.2 Vector Informatik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Vector Informatik Automotive Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Vector Informatik Automotive Transceivers Products Offered
10.23.5 Vector Informatik Recent Development
11 Automotive Transceivers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Transceivers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Transceivers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
