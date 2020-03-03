Worldwide (2020) Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Top Growing Companies |Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Altuglas International, Kuraray Group

“

QY Research’s new report on the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market is a compilation of intelligent, accurate, and reliable research studies focusing on key subjects, including competition, dynamics, and segmentation.

The research study is a brilliant account of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market. This will help market players to make appropriate changes in their approach toward attaining growth and sustaining their position in the industry. The global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. Each segment is evaluated in great detail so that players can focus on high-growth areas of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market and increase their sales growth.

Even the competitive landscape is shed light upon for players to build powerful strategies and give a tough competition to other participants in the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Excavator market, which may bode well for the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market in the coming years.

The Important Content Covered in the Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Report:

Top Key Company Profiles.

Main Business and Rival Information

SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Size And Growth Rate

Company Market Share

Some of The Top Key Player Operating in this Report Are: vonik Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Altuglas International, Kuraray Group, Chi Mei Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Asahi Kasei Corp, Daesan MMA, LG MMA, SABIC, Makevale Group, Polycasa N.V., Dow Chemical Company, Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co, etc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market by Type: Extruded Sheet, Pellets, Beads

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market by Application: Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Signs & Display, Rear/Sidelight Units, Healthcare, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered by the Report

Which are the top players of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market? What are their individual shares?

How will the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market perform in the coming years? What is its current status?

What are the key factors driving the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market?

What opportunities will the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market provide in future?

Which product/application will secure the lion’s share of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market?

What is the structure of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate)

1.2 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Extruded Sheet

1.2.3 Pellets

1.2.4 Beads

1.3 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Signs & Display

1.3.6 Rear/Sidelight Units

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production

3.4.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production

3.5.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production

3.6.1 China Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production

3.7.1 Japan Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Business

7.1 Evonik Industries

7.1.1 Evonik Industries Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Evonik Industries Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Evonik Industries Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Evonik Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Group

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Altuglas International

7.3.1 Altuglas International Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Altuglas International Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Altuglas International Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Altuglas International Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kuraray Group

7.4.1 Kuraray Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Kuraray Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kuraray Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Kuraray Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Chi Mei Corporation

7.5.1 Chi Mei Corporation Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Chi Mei Corporation Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Chi Mei Corporation Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Chi Mei Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sumitomo Chemical

7.6.1 Sumitomo Chemical Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Sumitomo Chemical Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sumitomo Chemical Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Sumitomo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Asahi Kasei Corp

7.7.1 Asahi Kasei Corp Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Asahi Kasei Corp Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Asahi Kasei Corp Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Asahi Kasei Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Daesan MMA

7.8.1 Daesan MMA Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Daesan MMA Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Daesan MMA Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Daesan MMA Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 LG MMA

7.9.1 LG MMA Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 LG MMA Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 LG MMA Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 LG MMA Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SABIC

7.10.1 SABIC Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 SABIC Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SABIC Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Makevale Group

7.11.1 Makevale Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Makevale Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Makevale Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Makevale Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Polycasa N.V.

7.12.1 Polycasa N.V. Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Polycasa N.V. Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Polycasa N.V. Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Polycasa N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Dow Chemical Company

7.13.1 Dow Chemical Company Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Dow Chemical Company Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Dow Chemical Company Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Dow Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co

7.14.1 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co Main Business and Markets Served

8 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate)

8.4 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Distributors List

9.3 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate)

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer



