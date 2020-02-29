Workwears Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players

The global Workwears market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Workwears market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Workwears market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Workwears market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Workwears market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

VF Corporation

Williamson Dickie

Fristads Kansas Group

Aramark

Alsico

Adolphe Lafont

Carhartt

Engelbert Strauss

UniFirst

G&K Services

Sioen

Cintas

Hultafors Group

Johnsons Apparelmaster

Aditya Birla

Van Puijenbroek Textiel

Dura-Wear

Wrth Modyf

Yihe

Lantian Hewu

China Garments

Provogue

Wokdiwei

Aoruina

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Anti-static Workwear

Anti-acid Workwear

Anti-flaming Workwear

Others

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture & Forestry Industry

Others

