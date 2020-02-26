Workwear and Uniforms Market Status and Future Development Trends by 2026 | Aramark; Cintas Corporation; Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co.; VF Corporation; others

Workwear and Uniforms Market: Inclusive Insight

The Workwear and Uniforms Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Aramark; Cintas Corporation; Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co.; VF Corporation; Liberty Work and Leisure Wear Limited; The Uniform House; Landau Uniforms; Superior Group of Companies; Johnsons Apparelmaster Limited; MARTIN & LEVESQUE; Alsico NV; Adolphe Lafont; Carhartt; Engelbert Strauss; MOCEAN.com; CID Resources, Inc.; Hultafors Group; HAVEP and Red Kap.

Unique structure of the report

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market By Type (General Workwear, Corporate Workwear, Uniforms), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce), End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry Industry, Service, Others), Purpose (Rental, Purchase), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In May 2018, Superior Group of Companies announced that they had agreed to acquire CID Resources, Inc. With this acquisition Superior will be able to better service the needs and demands of healthcare segment for specialised uniforms and work-apparels.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand for fashionable and appealing workwear apparels and uniforms due to the rise in number of millennial population employed in the applicable industries

Advancements in technology which has resulted in sustainable product offerings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Workwear and uniforms are additional expenses for the organizations and maintenance costs of these products is also another additional expenses for the organizations; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

