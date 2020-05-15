Workforce Management Software Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Global Workforce Management Software Market: Introduction

A workforce management software is an application designed to manage staff or human resources in a distribution center. Labor management software is an important component of critical supply chain execution suite of applications. Labor management software deal with task management, scheduling, time and attendance, and monitoring of indirect time. In retail sector, workforce management software may perform these functions with surface similarity but the functions would operate at a store level. Labor management software allows regional and store managers to factor in staff capacity, availability and budget constraints to automated labor scheduling and planning. Several different types of workforce management software are available with a wide range of capabilities. The workforce management software are either reactive or predictive. The reactive workforce management software tells the management about the work that has been done by the workforce within the warehouse or a store. These software are informative but they are not as effective as the predictive workforce management software applications. The predictive workforce management software applications predicts the duration of the time required to perform a particular task or a process. Hence with the help of predictive workforce management software application, an associate can be kept informed throughout the day about their progress versus the expected standard.

Global Workforce Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand of cloud based enterprise applications and easy access through mobile are some of the major growth drivers of the workforce management software market. Earlier the workforce management was carried out through spreadsheets or manually, which was time consuming. But the introduction of IoT workforce management software eases the job by enhancing capabilities. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the workforce management software market. Labor management software has application in various industry verticals, which is another factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, advancements in industrial IT infrastructure is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the workforce management software market during the forecast period.

However, high deployment cost of the workforce management software is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the market. Lack of awareness of the operational effectiveness and other benefits of the technologically advanced systems is another factor anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the workforce management software market over the forecast period.

Global Workforce Management Software Market: Segmentation

The workforce management software market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise type, industry and region.

The workforce management software market segmentation by deployment,

On-premise

Cloud

The workforce management software market segmentation by enterprise,

Large enterprise

Small and medium enterprise

The workforce management software market segmentation by industry,

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Utilities

Others

Global Workforce Management Software Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In November 2017, Kronos Incorporated introduced an advanced version of workforce management software through machine learning and artificial intelligence. This is expected to be a profitable step for the company and alter the industry.

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global workforce management software market identified across the value chain include Oracle Corporation, Active Operations Management International LLP, Kronos Incorporated, NICE Systems Ltd, SISQUAL, Highjump, Infor, Red prairie, SAP SE, Reflexis Systems Inc., Epay and Honeywell Intelligrated.

Global Workforce Management Software Market: Regional Outlook

The workforce management software market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America holds the largest market share for workforce management software market due to rising adoption of cloud based workforce management software and due to technological advancements in enterprise applications. Labor management software market is growing at a significant rate due to its high adoption in the small and medium enterprises. Due to high adoption of workforce management software in various industry verticals, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share of the market during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global Workforce Management Software market includes:

North America Workforce Management Software market U.S. Canada

Latin America Workforce Management Software market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Europe Workforce Management Software market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Poland Russia Rest of Western Europe

East Asia Workforce Management Software market Japan China South Korea

South Asia Workforce Management Software market India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Rest of South Asia

Oceania Workforce Management Software market Australia New Zealand

Middle East and Africa Workforce Management Software market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts & industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint