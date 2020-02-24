Workflow Automation Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Workflow Automation Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Workflow Automation market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Workflow Automation is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Workflow Automation market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Workflow Automation market.

The Workflow Automation Market was valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 29.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.68% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Companies operating in the Workflow Automation Market are listed in the report.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Software AG

Appian

Xerox Corporation

Ipsoft

Nintex Global Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Bizagi