Workflow Automation Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Workflow Automation Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

The Workflow Automation Market was valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 29.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.68% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Workflow Automation market are listed in the report.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Software AG

Appian

Xerox Corporation

Ipsoft

Nintex Global Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Bizagi