Wood Pellet Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Wood Pellet Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Wood Pellet market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Wood Pellet is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Wood Pellet market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Wood Pellet market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Wood Pellet market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Wood Pellet industry.

Wood Pellet Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Wood Pellet market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Wood Pellet Market:

Key players focussing on contracts/agreements in the Western Europe wood pellet market

Western Europe is one of the largest regional wood pellet markets based on consumption and the production is less than consumption in this region. Efforts are being made to increase the production capacity of wood pellets in this region. Swedish softwood lumber supply is estimated to increase over the forecast period, which will help increase the production capacity of wood pellets.

Global Wood Pellet Market Attractiveness Index, by Region

The global wood pallet market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 9,205 Mn by 2017 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period to be valued at nearly US$ 21 Bn by the end of 2027. Amongst all regions, Western Europe is anticipated to account for 72.6% value share in the global wood pellet market by 2017 end, followed by North America with 7.8% value share. Western Europe is anticipated to exhibit a higher incremental value during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to register a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period to account for 8.7% value share by 2027 end. Middle East and Africa is expected to account for 0.7% value share in the global wood pellet market by 2017 end. The market in MEA will register a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The production capacity of wood pellets in Chile is growing rapidly, owing to low manufacturing cost. Brazil as well as Argentina are the one of largest producers of wood pellets made of industrial round wood and sawdust. The rapid rate of production of wood pellets across the Latin America region is one of the major driving factors of the global wood pellet market and large amounts of wood pellets are being used to produce electricity in this region. For instance, Alone Chile produces approximately 16 Mn cubic meters of firewood and more than 40 Mn cubic meters of industrial round wood.

