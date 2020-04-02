Wood Pellet Market Forecast to 2025 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

The global Wood Pellet market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Wood Pellet market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Wood Pellet market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Wood Pellet market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Key players focussing on contracts/agreements in the Western Europe wood pellet market

Western Europe is one of the largest regional wood pellet markets based on consumption and the production is less than consumption in this region. Efforts are being made to increase the production capacity of wood pellets in this region. Swedish softwood lumber supply is estimated to increase over the forecast period, which will help increase the production capacity of wood pellets.

Global Wood Pellet Market Attractiveness Index, by Region

The global wood pallet market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 9,205 Mn by 2017 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period to be valued at nearly US$ 21 Bn by the end of 2027. Amongst all regions, Western Europe is anticipated to account for 72.6% value share in the global wood pellet market by 2017 end, followed by North America with 7.8% value share. Western Europe is anticipated to exhibit a higher incremental value during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to register a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period to account for 8.7% value share by 2027 end. Middle East and Africa is expected to account for 0.7% value share in the global wood pellet market by 2017 end. The market in MEA will register a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The production capacity of wood pellets in Chile is growing rapidly, owing to low manufacturing cost. Brazil as well as Argentina are the one of largest producers of wood pellets made of industrial round wood and sawdust. The rapid rate of production of wood pellets across the Latin America region is one of the major driving factors of the global wood pellet market and large amounts of wood pellets are being used to produce electricity in this region. For instance, Alone Chile produces approximately 16 Mn cubic meters of firewood and more than 40 Mn cubic meters of industrial round wood.

