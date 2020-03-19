Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2025

Global Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market Viewpoint

In this Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Paper Recycling Corp.

Carolina Fibre Corporation

Evergreen Paper Recycling

Global Waste Recyclers Ltd

Hadfield Wood Recyclers

Hanna Paper Recycling

Huron Paper Stock

InterWest Paper Inc.

Landfill Reduction & Recycling

National Paper Recycling

Ricova

Sappi ReFibre

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wood Recycling

Paper & Paperboard Recycling

Segment by Application

Wood Panels

Energy Generation

Newsprint

Sanitary & Household

Pack

Others

