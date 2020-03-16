Women Casual Shoes Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025

Women’s casual shoes are comfortable footwear for workweek, weekends, family fun or evening out in the town. Casual shoes for women have stylish sporty soles, modern finishes, and eye-catching prints, particularly multi-coloured floral pattern. They are trendy and comes in bright colours which are suitable to wear in all seasons. Sneakers, loafers, casual flat shoes for summer, flip-flops, ballet and boat shoes, Pumps and Peeptoes, Ballerina Flats and skimmers are some of the latest fashion women casual shoes which are driving growth of the global women casual shoes market.

Women Casual Shoes Market: Advantages and disadvantages

One of the features of women casual wear is they provide great support to the feet and women can even wear them for running and while doing another high-impact exercise. Another advantage of women casual shoes is that they are multi-purpose. They can be used for walking exercise and can also be worn on casual days of working. Most of the women casual shoes cover most of the part of the feet. However, the material used in women casual shoes is made of the breathable material called as a mesh. This material soaks wetness of the feet and saves the feet from having the foul smell and from developing fungal diseases. As women’s casual shoes are generally flat they give a good balance and eventually a less chance of falling down and getting injured. Women casual shoes are affordable and needs less maintenance. The disadvantages of women’s casual shoes are- many casual shoes for women are closed toe shoes and it limits the movement of toes that makes the consumer uncomfortable. Some women casual shoes can cause blisters and bruises and eventually a foot pain. Working women spend most of their hours of the day at working place and casual shoes do not go well with formal clothes.

Women Casual Shoes Market: Drivers and restraints

Rising per capita income is driving the market of women casual shoes. Women now-a-day can afford luxurious and costly brands of casual shoes due to their rising income and financial independency. This factor is creating a lucrative market for women casual shoes market. Rapid urbanisation and increasing economic conditions in the developing countries particularly Africa, Asia, the Middle-East are creating a favourable situation for the robust development of global women casual shoes market. The emergence of new design, concepts and themes in women casual shoes market is also fuelling its growth globally. Rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear is another factor which is creating a positive impact on the women casual shoes market. Sneakers are the perfect example of eco- friendly casual wear and are available in vegan option on demand. However, there are some factors which are hampering the growth of global women boots market. For example, the profit margin in casual shoes market is dropping down due to increased production cost and this factor is the greatest obstacle in the growth of global women casual shoes market. Strong competition among footwear manufacturers is another factor which is affecting adversely on the growth of the market. Other types of footwear such as formal, traditional, sandals are equally popular among consumer. Moreover women’s choice of fashion changes frequently, all these factors are likely to hinder the growth of the global women casual shoes market.

Women Casual Shoes Market: Outlook

The women casual shoes market is expected to grow steadily in future owing to the seasonal trends, increasing use of online shopping, awareness about eco-shoes and changing lifestyle of the consumers. In developing regions like APEJ, particularly the countries like China and India, the women casual shoes market is expected to boost over the forecast period.

Women Casual Shoes Market: Key Manufactures

Nike Inc

Timberland LLC

Puma AG

Gucci Group

Nine West Group and Wolverine Worldwide

