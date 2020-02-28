Wireless Power Transmission Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2025 | Mopar, Powermat, Powercast, Fulton Innovation LLC, TDK Corporation, WiTricity Corporation

Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) is a new evolving technology in the world at the moment. The most common method used right now for wireless power transfer is by inductive coupling. The simplest and inexpensive methods of charging the electronic gadgets is by wireless power transfer, as it eradicate the use of conservative copper cables and current carrying wires. The inductive coupling technique is used since presently it is the easiest way of wireless power transmission since it has high competence and large amount of the energy transferred.

The Global Wireless Power Transmission Market is expected to reach USD 16.29 billion by 2025, from USD 3.08 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 23.10% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.The key profiles various organizations and players have likewise been highlighted here such as SAMSUNG, Wi-Charge., Energous Corporation, HUMAVOX LTD, Semtech, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, Murata Manufacturing Co, Philips N.V , uBeam, HUMAVOX LTD, Mojo Mobility, Mopar, Powermat, Powercast, Fulton Innovation LLC, TDK Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Ossia Inc. These profiles help the new entrants to clearly visualize the level of competition they are going to experience in the Wireless Power Transmission market.

Usually the electrical energy is transmitted to the consignment through the wire it may be copper, aluminum or any conductive material. And there are many more possibilities to transfer the electrical power via wireless medium by using various technologies, depending on the range of transmission the technology will change. There are also applications being developed for use of WPT technologies via radio frequency beam such as for wireless powered sensor network, WPT in a pipe, microwave buildings, wireless charger of mobile devices, WPT to moving/flying target, wireless power transfer sheet, wireless charging for electric vehicles, point-to-point WPT and for solar power satellite.

Scope of Wireless Power Transmission Market

By Technology (Near-Field Technology {Inductive, Magnetic Resonance, Capacitive Coupling/Conductive}, Far-Field Technology {Microwave/RF, Laser/Infrared}, Implementation {Integrated, Aftermarket}),

Receiver Application (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Electronics),

Transmitter Application (Electric Vehicle Charging, Furniture, Industrial),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

