Wireless Mesh Network Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications Forecast

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2025. Global Wireless Mesh Network Market valued approximately USD 3.51 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.94% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are rising consumer adoption of mobile-connected devices and proliferation of wireless broadband & Wi-Fi usage.

Privacy concerns and data security are the chief restraining factors the growth rate of the market. Increasing needs for LTE and 3G network is the major challenge prevalent in the market. A Wireless Mesh Network is a communications network made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. It is also a form of wireless ad hoc network. Wireless mesh networks mostly consist of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways.

The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is divided into segments of radio frequency, applications, and end-users. In the radio frequency segment, 2.4 GHz band dominated the market, and in application segment the Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses is expected to generate highest revenue of the market.

The regional analysis of Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Radio Frequency:

*Sub 1 GHz band

*2.4 GHz band

*4.9 GHz band

*5 GHZ band

By Application:

*Medical Device Connectivity

*Home Networking

*Disaster Management & Rescue Operations

*Video Surveillance

*Traffic Management

*Others

By End-User:

*Hospitality

*Education

*Oil & Gas

*Government

*Mining

*Healthcare

*Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses

*Transportation & Logistics

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Qualcomm, Cisco Systems, ABB, Qorvo, Ruckus Wireless, Aruba Networks, Synapse Wireless, Wirepas, Rajant Corporation, Strix Systems, Cambium Networks, Firetide, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Wireless Mesh Network Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

