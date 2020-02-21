Wireless EV Charging Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Wireless EV Charging Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Wireless EV Charging Market was valued at USD 1.64 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 757.81 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 115.3% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=7083&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=007

The main companies operating in the Wireless EV Charging market are listed in the report.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

WiTricity Corporation

Qualcomm