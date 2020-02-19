Wine Coolers Market increasing demand with Leading key players: Climadiff S.A.; U-Line; VRBON; BSH Home Appliances Group; WHYNTER LLC; LG Electronics

This Wine Coolers market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Wine Coolers report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Global wine coolers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3479.90 million by 2026, registering a CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages especially wine from the large-scale millennial population globally.

Global Wine Coolers Market By Bottle Capacity (Less than 10, 10-30, 31-50, 51-300, Above 300), Installation Type (Freestanding, Countertop, Built-In), Temperature Zones (Triple Zones, Double Zones, Single Zones, Others), End-User (Residential, Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Wine Coolers Market

Wine coolers are electronic consumer goods/appliances that are used for cooling/lowering the temperature of wine. They are used for storage, refrigeration and preservation purposes of wine inside bottles. These wine coolers provide the correct temperature and humidity as per the requirement of wines. They cannot be used for cooling down other beverages as wines are cooled to a certain extent.

Top Key Players:

Climadiff S.A.;

U-Line;

VRBON;

BSH Home Appliances Group;

WHYNTER LLC;

LG Electronics;

Allavino;

Avanti Products;

Electrolux;

Marvel Refrigeration;

Coltech;

VIKING RANGE, LLC;

KAFF;

Carrier Midea India;

INVENTOR CONCEPT SRL;

EuroCave SAS;

Haier Inc.;

Vinotemp;

Perlick Corporation;

NewAir and NewAir.com;

Eurodib;

Magic Chef;

Whirlpool;

Danby;

Sunpentown Inc.

Shenzhen Sicao Electric Co., Ltd

among others.

Market Drivers

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of wine consumption is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing variety of wines available resulting in greater focus by the manufacturers on providing innovative and technologically advanced products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing availability of uniquely optimised wine storage products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Short-term storage alternative in comparison to wine cellars is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Complications in the wine-storage due to the increased dryness in the enclosed cooler is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Vinotemp announced the extension of their wine storage solution, with the commercial launch of “Vinotemp Wine Vault”, with the product offering capacity of 30 wine racks as well as customized cooling and humidity controlling. This launch is evidence of the company’s strategy to constantly innovate and provide highly customized wine storage solutions

In September 2018, LG Electronics announced that they had expanded their “LG SIGNATURE” range of consumer goods, with the launch of a fridge, dryer and wine fridge at the “2018 Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA)” held in Berlin, Germany from 31st August – 5th September, 2018. The products included in the range offer a wide range of innovative designing equipped with the latest technology

Market Segmentations:

Global Wine Coolers Market is segmented on the basis of

Bottle Capacity

Installation Type

Temperature Zones

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Bottle Capacity

Less than 10

10-30

31-50

51-300

Above 300

By Installation Type

Freestanding

Countertop

Built-In

By Temperature Zones

Triple Zones

Double Zones

Single Zones

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Wine Coolers Market

Global wine coolers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wine coolers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

