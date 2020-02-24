Wifi Chipsets Market May See Potentially High Growth Factors | Marvell, Intel, Realtek

The Exploration study offers in-depth assessment of Global Wifi Chipsets Market and helps market participants to gain strong insights of the industry to make valuable decision. The study highlights assessment of the market by tracking upcoming trend, regional growth drivers, expert opinions, historical data related to market sizing, facts and statistically supporting industry certified data. It delivers regionally explored Global Wifi Chipsets market study to expose key prospects presented in different parts of the world. The study is segmented by products type, application/end-users. Commentary on competitive scenery appraised along with company profiling of players operating in the Global Wifi Chipsets market, players covered in the current version of the study are Broadcom, Qualcomm Atheros, MediaTek, Marvell, Intel, Realtek, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Cypress Semiconductor & Microchip.

The Wifi Chipsets industry is segmented by Applications Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC), Smart Home Devices, Mobile Phone & Others, Product Types such as [, 802.11n, 802.11ac, 802.11ad & Others].

The emergence of dual-band routers is also expected to aid market growth by 2020. Wi-Fi technology uses 2.4 GHz and 5GHz frequencies for data transfer. As most devices, from baby monitors to Bluetooth, use the 2.4 GHz frequency, it is becoming over-crowded and slower. A large number of vendors are focusing on developing dual-band routers. These routers consist of two different types of wireless radios to support connections on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz. They also allow users to pick and connect to the strongest Wi-Fi signal.

The Smartphone end user segment accounted for more than 71% of the market share during 2015 and is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of 2020. With the continuous evolution of mobile devices since the late 2000s, manufacturers have been integrating new features such as Wi-Fi into these devices. This has resulted in increased demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in the smartphone segment. The latest smartphones that are available in the market are equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular technologies. This has improved mobile data services, which has boosted mobile traffic rapidly and is likely to accelerate the demand for Wi-Fi capability in smartphones.

During 2015, North America dominated the market, accounting for more than 24% of the market share. The US is the major revenue contributing country in this region. Currently, the North American market is at the stage of saturation. The market has limited growth potential, especially in the Americas, due to an already established infrastructure and high penetration of Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones and tablets. Analysts predict that the market growth in this region will be limited during the forecast period. Developing from multi chip to single chip, internal and external WiFi chip manufacturers play games.

Actually, in the products of mobile phone, and other products, independent WiFi chip having only the function of connecting and transferring single processing and transmission protocol TCP/ IP must be placed at the end of AP having strong performance, so that it can form a complete communication architecture. However , a lot of intelligent hardware in the field of internet of things , such as kettle , electric rice cooker , lamps and lanterns , soybean milk machine etc, have no powerful AP originally .Therefore , independent WiFi chip of course have difficulty.

The Wifi Chipsets market was valued at 16000 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 22200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wifi Chipsets.

This report presents the worldwide Wifi Chipsets market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Global Wifi Chipsets market report gives an analysis of the market size, patterns, division and lookout in the production and supply of Wifi Chipsets. It also talks the market size of different segments that are emerging and their progress features along with growth trends.

Market Split by Product Type & Applications/End Users:

The report segments the Global Wifi Chipsets Market on the basis of Types as follows: , 802.11n, 802.11ac, 802.11ad & Others

On the basis of Application/End-Users, the Global Wifi Chipsets market is segmented into: Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC), Smart Home Devices, Mobile Phone & Others

Players Covered in the Study: Broadcom, Qualcomm Atheros, MediaTek, Marvell, Intel, Realtek, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Cypress Semiconductor & Microchip

Regional Analysis

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, ASEAN Countries, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Russia, Poland, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Egypt and rest of Middle East)

• Latin America ( Colombia and Rest of LATAM Countries)

