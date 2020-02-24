Wi-Fi as a Service Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Wi-Fi as a Service Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Wi-Fi as a Service market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Wi-Fi as a Service is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Wi-Fi as a Service market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Wi-Fi as a Service market.

Global Wi-Fi as a service market was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Companies operating in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market are listed in the report.

Mojo Networks

Fujitsu Limited

Rogers Communications

Aruba

ADTRAN

Telstra Corporation Limited

Ruckus Wireless

Cisco Systems

Zebra Technologies Corporation

iPass

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

ViaSat

Aerohive Networks