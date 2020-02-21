Wi-Fi as a Service Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Wi-Fi as a Service Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Wi-Fi as a service market was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Wi-Fi as a Service market are listed in the report.

Mojo Networks

Fujitsu Limited

Rogers Communications

Aruba

ADTRAN

Telstra Corporation Limited

Ruckus Wireless

Cisco Systems

Zebra Technologies Corporation

iPass

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

ViaSat

Aerohive Networks