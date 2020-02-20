Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2020 Market Manufacturers Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Outlook,Future Trends and Research Report

This Wi-Fi Analytics Market report considers various factors that have great effect on the growth of business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ICT industry. All the data and information involved in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market report is taken from incredibly trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, white papers, journals, newspapers, and mergers. Wi-Fi Analytics Market market report also makes available statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this Wi-Fi Analytics Market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market are Aptilo Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Bloom Intelligence WiFi Marketing & Customer Intelligence Hub, Blix, Cisco, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Eleven Software, Flame Analytics, Fortinet, Inc., GoZone WiFi, LLC. , Hughes Network Systems LLC. MetTel., InnoQuant, Presence Aware Tech Ltd, Purple Innovation, LLC. , Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS Company, Singtel , Skyfii Limited, SpotOn Transact, LLC and many others.

Access Insightful Study | Get Sample + All Related Graphs & Charts at https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/wi-fi-analytics-market-620385

Market Analysis:

Wi-Fi Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 55.18 billion by 2029 in the forecasted period of 2020-2029 with a substantial CAGR of 26.40%

The demand will be influenced by factors such as increasing smartphone users and the rising use of smart cities contributing to increased public Wi-Fi hotspots. The absence of steady overseas regulatory compliance, however, is likely to restrain the development of the Wi-Fi analytics market in the forecasted period.

The increasing customer interest in free Wi-Fi and the increased demand of retailers, hotels, restaurants and various organizations for consumer analytics have led to an increase in the number of free Wi-Fi access points and the increasing demand for the market. The competition between established rivals is overall strong. In addition, it is expected that big companies acquire and collaborate with start-ups that focus on innovation.

Now Get 30% Instant DISCOUNT on this Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report @

https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/wi-fi-analytics-market-620385

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

Wi-Fi analytics market has been segmented on the basis component, application, deployment model, location, end use.

On the basis of component, the Wi-Fi Analytics Market is segmented into Solutions, Service. Service is further segmented into Managed Services, Professional services.

Based on application, Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented into footfall analytics, customer engagement, customer experience management, customer behaviour analytics, customer loyalty management, other.

Basis of deployment model, the Wi-Fi Analytics Market is segmented into Cloud, On-premises.

On the basis of location the Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented into indoor and outdoor.

Based on end use the Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented into smart infrastructure, retail, sports and entertainment, hospitality, transportation, education, others.

Country Level Analysis of Wi-Fi Analytics Market

On the basis of region, the Wi-Fi Analytics Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Key Developments in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market :

In January 2020, Actiontec Electronics expands its award-winning Optim Managed Service Assurance Framework by launching a set of analytics capabilities and resources that will help service providers to automate Wi-Fi and broadband connectivity for their consumers. The Advanced Analytics Platform offers comprehensive analysis of service quality across the service area of a company to view patterns and identify them proactively.

In January 2020, Comcast announced that its next generation xFi Advanced Gateway will start operating for customers in the next months as its first system capable of delivering real multi-gigabit speeds. Comcast is now one of the first US to be the nation’s leading gigabit speed provider. Internet service providers are offering the fastest, ultimate capacity, lower latency and best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 Certified gateway. The ultra-fast xFi Advanced Gateway delivers exceptionally lower latency for unrivalled cloud and online gaming, 4K video streaming, and VR and AR experiences.

Desire of the report but have doubts? Clear your doubts @

https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/wi-fi-analytics-market-620385

Wi-Fi Analytics Market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Wi-Fi Analytics Market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

Key Insights in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]