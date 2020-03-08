Which form and which carnitine supplement manufacturer should you choose?

What are the features and benefits of drugs with kartin. Options for additive form. Which brand is better to choose – the rating of firms.

Carnitine is well known in the world as a powerful fat burner, which served as its popularity in bodybuilding. Flibanserin online appeared on the “arena” in the 80s and became really in demand. With the release of new drugs, carnitine was forgotten for a while. Today, he got a second wind, and his market position has become more than reliable.

This is not surprising, because carnitine is much better than its competitors. It not only helps in burning excess fat, but also increases overall performance, accelerates recovery processes after training, assists in weight gain, and increases endurance. In general, with such an addition, the strongest athlete can achieve even greater results. It remains only to understand what the features of carnitine are, and which product is better to choose.

What it is?

Often carnitine is classified as amino acids, but this is not entirely true. It is in some way similar to these elements (by its “vitamin-like nature”), but in its functional qualities it is even better.

The synthesis of the element occurs in two organs of the person – the kidneys and the liver. Methionine and lysine are involved in the formation process. Carnitine reserves can be found in many human tissues, but most of all they accumulate in the muscles, sperm and the “gray matter” (our brain). The main source of carnitine is meat and a number of other animal-derived foods. But you can get it from plant foods, for example, soybeans and avocados. On the other hand, it is better to choose red meat after all (it has a large filling with a useful component).

What are the types?

Today, there are several types of carnitine that are often confused by athletes – this is carnitine with the prefix L and D. The first form can be found in nature, but the second, on the contrary, can not boast of biological activity and enters the body only with special additives.

Another form of supplement is acetylcarnitine (ALKAR). This element is actively represented in our nervous system, where its tasks include the active generation of energy and the synthesis of one of the key mediators – acetylcholine.

What are the features of the action?

Whatever carnitine you choose, the principle of its action is almost the same. The purpose of the supplement is to transfer fatty acids to a variety of mitochondria of cells. In the latter, fat oxidation and the production of high-quality fuel necessary for the further production of ATP and adenosine triphosphate occur. This is why carnitine is the best assistant for active training.

With a deficiency of this substance, edible fats are not able to penetrate the mitochondria for subsequent “destruction” and participation in the formation of energy. Shortage can cause weakness and lead to inability to break down fatty acids. In addition, muscle fiber growth may slow down, the liver may increase, and so on. The body needs this compound, so you need to supply carnitine in a timely manner and only in the form of quality additives.

What are the main actions?

The benefits of carnitine are incredible, because it has a multifaceted effect on the body:

promotes fat burning by efficiently transferring fatty acids to the mitochondrial matrix. It is in the latter that processes of fat breakdown and the release of a powerful flow of energy occur. That is why the additional intake of the supplement is often regarded as an opportunity to speed up the process of fat breakdown;

enhances physical and mental energy. The results of many studies only confirmed that it is enough to add about two grams of this element to the diet every day to increase physical and mental activity. Participants in the experiment invariably noted a general increase in tone, endurance, and an improvement in general mood;

makes it more resistant to stress. In the process of research, carnitine has proven its effectiveness in terms of improving adaptive qualities and increasing tolerance to stressful situations;

helps in detoxifying the body. With the help of kartin, the level of special substances involved in the disposal of dangerous xenobiotics and organic acids is maintained;

provides anabolic qualities. Scientists were able to discern that the athletes taking part in the experiments not only achieved a decrease in fat levels, but also gained muscle mass faster;

lowers cholesterol. The supplement is able to effectively fight cholesterol, which helps protect the brain and heart from damage, and eliminate such dangerous manifestations as strokes and heart attacks. Again, using the same studies, it was possible to prove the positive effect of carnitine on the cardiovascular system as a whole.

Choose a form

One of the main questions for athletes is which form should be preferred. There are several options here:

The liquid version of the supplement is most popular among athletes. Unlike concentrated substances, the liquid does not need additional digestion and is perfectly absorbed by our body. The ampoule can be taken with you to work, rest or training. All that is required for use is to open the ampoule and drink its contents.

Another option is a special butylated version of carnitine. Its release is arranged in half liter bottles, and the form is a concentrate. Its advantage is the ability to save money. If your task is to get a high-quality supplement in a large volume and at an affordable price, then it is better not to find an option. Capsules are another great option for people who are effectively struggling with excess body fat. Unlike many fat burners, the capsule version of the supplement breaks down quickly and is perfectly absorbed. As a rule, in the capsule form, the release of ordinary el-carnitine and acetyl-el-carntiine is established. The peculiarity of the capsules is the absence of contraindications for complex aerobic exercise. Pills are an affordable, safe and effective option. The peculiarity of the tablet form is great accessibility for the consumer, because such carnitine is cheaper than its competitors. The reason is a simpler production cycle compared to more familiar liquid forms. On the other hand, tablets are absorbed a little longer, with which they have to put up.

What to choose?

In the variety of different manufacturers and variants of carnitine it is often difficult to figure out which of the additives to give preference. To simplify your task, consider the rating of the most popular and time-tested products:

Alkar – quality carnitine from the manufacturer of SAN. Its peculiarity is effectiveness in the issue of eliminating excess body fat and the ability to maintain weight at the desired level. With the help of this acetyl el-carnitine, the body quickly copes with fat deposits and provides you with enough energy for effective exercises. Acetyl L-carnitine from the manufacturer Dymatize is an excellent complex that helps to destroy excess fat and produce enough energy. At the same time, this product reduces the amount of lactic acid in the body and increases the overall performance of the athlete in training. An additional plus is the strengthening of the heart and the purification of blood vessels. The average daily dosage is about 3-4 grams. Another product is L-carnitine L-Tartate from Al Sport Nutrition. With this supplement, you will perfectly cope with the excess fat that has accumulated in the body. A feature of the product is the provision of a powerful anabolic effect through the growth of protein biosynthesis in the muscles and stimulation of growth. Another manufacturer has a similar version of carnitine (L-carnitine L-Tartate from Allmax). Regular intake of this complex contributes to an overall increase in working capacity and increased activity. By taking supplements, you can achieve faster recovery after training and maximum digestibility. The recommended duration of admission is about two months, after which a short break is made. Dymatize L-carnitine is a supplement that is a powerful fat utilizer in your body. After the first intake, fat-burning processes are launched that contribute to the release of the necessary amounts of energy. In addition, the use of supplements can increase overall resistance to stress and improve memory. Source Naturals L-carnitine supplement is a product that can reliably protect the heart muscle from the harmful effects of the environment, increase overall muscle vitality, and reduce cholesterol levels in the body. In addition, regular intake can slow the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, which minimizes the risk of blood clots. Acetyl El Carnitine from New Foods is a well-known product that helps you lose weight without much harm to your health. Its action helps protect the brain from the harm that radicals and stressful situations bring with them. Also, taking the supplement improves memory and mood. So this carnitine did not get into our rating by chance – it is really effective. Optimum’s El Carnitine option is also not bad for athletes who care about gaining muscle mass and increasing strength. With the help of the supplement, metabolic processes improve, muscle mass and strength increase, and muscle builds up faster. In addition, the timely administration of the drug allows you to save the much-needed BCAA in muscle fibers. Another product came into our rating – Carnitine Liquid from Now Foods. Its peculiarity is a decrease in the formation of such harmful free radicals, an improvement in the general mood, maintenance of the heart muscle at the proper level, and an increase in endurance.

Features of the reception

We must not forget another important point – the features of taking the supplement. There are two options here:

if you play sports and plan to effectively deal with excess weight, then carnitine should be taken in the amount of 1.2 grams per day. Take a dose at a time is not worth it – it is better to divide in half. One part is taken before meals (in capsule form), and the second 30 minutes before the start of training in the gym;

another option is also possible – three servings of 200 mg 20 minutes before breakfast, before lunch and before an afternoon snack, and the remaining 0.6 grams – before class in the gym;

if you are not actively involved in sports, it is recommended that you take the supplement three times with meals (dosage – 1-2 capsules). Duration of admission is about one month. After that, you can take a break.

Conclusion

Having studied the properties and rating of the supplement, it will be easier for you to make the right choice. Keep in mind that carnitine is not only a fat burner. With it, the body’s work is normalized, the main systems are strengthened, energy consumption is increased, metabolic processes are accelerated. The only side effect is a possible increase in appetite. But with the proper construction of the diet of this negative factor, you can not be afraid.