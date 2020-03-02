Whey Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2026 | Euroserum(FR), FrieslandCampina(NL), Lactalis Ingredients(FR)

“

Whey Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Whey market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Whey Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Whey market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The thorough quantitative and qualitative evaluation of the Whey market is the groundwork of this study. It assesses the latest improvements while predicting the expansion of the key leading market players Euroserum(FR), FrieslandCampina(NL), Lactalis Ingredients(FR), Hilmar Cheese Company(US), DMK(DK), Arla Foods(DK), Fonterra(NZ), Volac(UK), Leprino Foods Company(US), Saputo Ingredients(US), Davisco Foods(US), Agropur, inc.(US), Glanbia Nutritionals(UK), Devondale Murray Goulburn(AU), Swiss Valley Farms(CH), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf(DE), Valio(FL), Bongrain Group(FR), Associated Milk Producers(US), Carbery(UK), Land O’Lakes(US), Brewster Cheese Company(CH), MILEI(DE), Dairygold Co-Operative Society(UK), DOC Kaas(NL) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

This study researches the market size of Whey, presents the global Whey sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

This report focuses on the key data information of Whey in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Whey for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2013 to 2020.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Whey is the watery liquid that remains after the coagulation of the casein proteins in cheese making. Whey contains most of the lactose and about 20% of the protein in milk. It is mainly consisted of lactose, proteins and minerals.

The technical barriers of whey are low, and the whey market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world close to the milk and cheese manufacturing bases; the main milk and cheese producers are distributed in USA, Europe, and New Zealand, such as European producers like Euroserum FrieslandCampina and Lactalis Ingredients etc., Hilmar Cheese Company Leprino Foods Company and Saputo Ingredients etc. from USA, and Fonterra from New Zealand.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of people’s awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of whey is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Whey industry will usher in a huge growth space.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. A significant growth opportunity is attracting more manufacturers to enter the industry. The Competition in Whey market will become more intense.

In 2020, the global Whey market size was 86200 million US$ and is forecast to 117000 million US in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Whey.

This report covers leading companies associated in Whey market:

Euroserum(FR), FrieslandCampina(NL), Lactalis Ingredients(FR), Hilmar Cheese Company(US), DMK(DK), Arla Foods(DK), Fonterra(NZ), Volac(UK), Leprino Foods Company(US), Saputo Ingredients(US), Davisco Foods(US), Agropur, inc.(US), Glanbia Nutritionals(UK), Devondale Murray Goulburn(AU), Swiss Valley Farms(CH), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf(DE), Valio(FL), Bongrain Group(FR), Associated Milk Producers(US), Carbery(UK), Land O’Lakes(US), Brewster Cheese Company(CH), MILEI(DE), Dairygold Co-Operative Society(UK), DOC Kaas(NL)

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Whey Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Acid whey

Sweet whey

Demineralized whey

Non-Demineralized whey

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharma

Nutrition

Health care

Personal care

Food

Feed

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Whey market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Whey, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Whey market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Whey market?

✒ How are the Whey market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Whey industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Whey industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Whey industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Whey industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Whey industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Whey industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Whey industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Whey industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Whey markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Whey market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Whey market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1: The first section introduces market by offering its – Definition, Taxonomy and Research Scope.

Chapter 2: It notes executive summary of the Whey market including key findings by major segments as well as top strategies by leading players.

Chapter 3: This chapter offers detailed insight of Whey market, along with market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges. Even more, the section notes outcomes of different types of analysis like PESTLE analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, PORTER’S Five Forces Analysis, Market Competition Scenario Analysis, Product Life Cycle Analysis, Opportunity Orbits, Production Analysis by Region/Company, Industry chain Analysis. Last but not the least, the segment prominently sheds light on Marketing Strategy.

Chapter 4, 5, 6: Those sections reveal Whey Value & Volume ((US$ Mn & ‘000 Units)), Share (%), and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Type, Application, and Region respectively, for the estimated period (2020-2026).

Chapter 7: It offers Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis along with Leading Company Profiles concerning the market.

Chapter 8: In this segment we have enclosed various types of research techniques and approaches used in the research.

