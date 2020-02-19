What’s driving the Quick Service Restaurant IT Market ? Key Players are NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Oracle Corporation and More

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market are Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE CORPORATION, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems Inc., GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc, Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Revel Systems, Inc., Restaurant Service Solutions, Verifone Systems, Inc., The Wendy’s Company, Restaurant Brands International, Dunkin’ Brands Group and many more. The Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market is expected to reach USD 18,664 million by 2025 from USD 10387.33 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” comprehensive research report presents Quick Service Restaurant IT market status of Global and regions outlook from angles of competitors, products and end users, application and types in industries. Quick Service Restaurant IT report analyzes the Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and market size, share, Growth, Trends, and splits the Quick Service Restaurant IT market. Quick Service Restaurant IT Market size and forecast 2027 for these regional and country level markets are presented in this Research period 2020-2027.Market growth rates for the forecast period and estimated CAGR During 2020-2027 are also included in this report, considering 2017 as the base year.

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

If you are involved in the Quick Service Restaurant IT industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market, By Component (Hardware (Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards), Software (Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconciliation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation, Franchise Management), Service), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Landscape and Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Share Analysis

The global quick service restaurant IT market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of quick service restaurant IT market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018, Quick Service Restaurant signed a deal with Texas Chicken for 80-restaurants. The franchisee will open and operate locations primarily in Indonesia which is one of the fastest growing markets for the fried chicken giant.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing innovation and customization in food menu

Rising innovation in food packaging

Growing demand for advanced technology and automation

Fluctuations in food commodities prices

Regional and Country-level Analysis

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

STRATEGIC KEY INSIGHTS OF THE QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT IT REPORT:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Quick Service Restaurant IT Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Quick Service Restaurant IT Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Quick Service Restaurant IT Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

