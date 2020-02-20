What Will Be the Growth of Machine Learning Market?

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “Global Machine Learning Market (2018-2023) Share, Revenue, Scope, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Deployment (Cloud, On-premises) End-use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Digital Advertising, Others) and Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, Europe and Latin America)”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Machine Learning Market Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Global Machine Learning Market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Google, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Salesforce, Baidu, Intel Corporation etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2287024-global-machine-learning-market-7

Summary

The global machine learning market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 39.6% and is expected to be worth USD 13.5 Bn by 2023. With the generation of massive volumes of data across industries, data analytics is crucial to the success of businesses, leading to the rise of machine learning. Apart from this, the rapid evolution and increased use of Artificial intelligence (AI), development of new robust data models and associated algorithms, and a growing number of start-ups have given an impetus to the expansion of the global machine learning market.

Global Machine Learning Market (2018-2023)

Segmentation based on deployment:

Machine learning models can be deployed through cloud or on-premises. Cloud deployment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (42.6%) during the 2018-2023 period, leading to a global revenue generation of USD 9.2 Bn by 2023. Cloud deployment is highly favorable in the developed regions (North America and Europe), owing to extensive technological advancements and high rates of adoption. Machine learning through cloud deployment is less expensive in terms of operation, has convenient usage, and greater data storage capacities. On-premises deployment is mainly used in the developing regions of APAC and RoW (Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). This is mainly due to the predominance of legacy systems and low technology adoption rates. However, with the shift from legacy systems to cloud technology, the market shares of on-premises deployment is expected to reach only 31.6% by 2023.

Segmentation based on end user industry:

Based on end user industry, application of machine learning pertains to the areas of BFSI, retail, digital advertising, healthcare, and ‘others’. The BFSI segment had a market share of 22.7% in 2018, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.6% during the 2018-2023 period. This growth can be attributed to the increased use of AI, and generation of huge volumes of transactional data. ML provides advanced analytical capabilities, which is used to make accurate predictions about income leakages, cost reduction, revenue gains, data reporting to stakeholders, fraud detection, and other tasks. The ‘others’ segment comprises law, automobile, manufacturing, security, etc., and is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increased use of ML in self-driving cars (automobile), fraud detection (security), and self-learning robots (manufacturing sector). The healthcare sector is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (41.2%) during the 2018-2023 period, due to the increased use of AI and ML in image processing, automated systems, and to analyze refill patterns of customers and pharmacies, etc.

Regional insights:

The machine learning market in North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 35.1% during the 2018-2023 period. Rapid technological development, innovation, and high rates of adoption will fuel the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, will be the leading contributor to the global machine learning market, and is expected to contribute USD 3.55 Bn by 2023. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR (46.1%) during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The key countries contributing to APAC’s huge revenue are China, Singapore, Japan, and India. The revenue contribution by the ‘Rest of the World’ is expected to be USD 2.9 Bn by 2023. The European ML market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.3% during the 2018-2023 period, contributing USD 2.3 Bn by 2023

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2287024

Companies covered:

Google

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Apple

Amazon

Facebook

Salesforce

Baidu

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2287024-global-machine-learning-market-7

Chapter 1. Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2. Global machine learning market – overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Global market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn), and market attractiveness analysis

2.3. Global market drivers

2.4. Global market trends

2.5. Global market challenges

Chapter 3. Global machine learning market – based on deployment

3.1. Cloud deployment – market overview, global market revenue (USD Bn) – forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

3.2. On-premises deployment – market overview, global market revenue (USD Bn) – forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

Chapter 4. Global machine learning market – based on end user industry

4.1. BFSI – market overview, global market revenue (USD Bn) – forecasted (2018-202

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2287024-global-machine-learning-market-7

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter