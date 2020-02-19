What Are the Manufacturers Evolving in the Growth of the Luminaires Market?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Luminaires Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Acuity Brands (United States), Honeywell (United States), Philips (Netherlands), Cree (United States), Legrand (France), OSRAM (Germany), Zumtobel Group (Austria), Panasonic (Japan), Control4 Corporation (United States), Siemens (Germany), Toshiba (Japan) and General Electric (United States) etc.

Summary:

Industry Background:

A luminaire, a complete lighting unit, comprised of a light source (lamp or lamps), and connect the lamps to the power supply. Its function is to direct light to appropriate locations, without causing glare or discomfort. In the current scenario, increasing government expenditure on public infrastructure and focusing on reducing the energy utilisation by substituting the traditional lighting systems with efficient and advance lighting control systems are the major driving factors in the growth of the very market worldwide.This growth is primarily driven by Increased Demand for Intelligent Solutions for Street Lighting Systems, Growing Awareness About Energy Savings Among Consumers and Governments Globally and Increasing Penetration and Decreasing Cost of LEDs.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Modernization and Development of Infrastructure to Transform Cities Into Smart Cities.

April 2018, Lutron Electronics, the leader in smart lighting controls and automated shading solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire Ketra, whose Natural Light solutions provide the highest-quality light, that seamlessly emulates daylight in interior spaces

Regulatory Insights:

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has begun the process of changing the scope of which products fall under the designations “general service lamp” (GSL) and “general service incandescent lamp” (GSIL), essentially rolling back policy that would have required a conversion of more lamp types to LED sources in the coming year. In addition, The NEMA (National Electrical Manufacturers Association) organisation has taken legal action and lobbied for such a change, supported by major light-bulb manufacturers that are members of the organisation.

Market Drivers:

Increased Demand for Intelligent Solutions for Street Lighting Systems

Growing Awareness About Energy Savings Among Consumers and Governments Globally

Increasing Penetration and Decreasing Cost of LEDs

Market Trend:

Modernization and Development of Infrastructure to Transform Cities Into Smart Cities

Surging Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

Restraints:

Perception of Higher Costs of Installation and Limited Awareness About Payback Periods

Security and Privacy Issues in Smart Luminaires Systems

Opportunities:

Advancement of Wireless Communication Technology for Smart Lighting Systems, Increasing Number of Smart City Projects and Development of IoT Technology for Smart Lighting

Challenges:

High Upfront Cost of LEDs

