Wet Strength Agent Market and Forecast Study Launched

The global Wet Strength Agent market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Wet Strength Agent market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Each segment of the Wet Strength Agent market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Wet Strength Agent market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

On the basis of age group, the global Wet Strength Agent market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solenis

Kurita

BASF

SEIKO PMC CORPORATION

CP Kelco

Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd.

BIP (Oldbury) Ltd

HarperLove

USK KIMYA A.S.

Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd.

K-TECH (INDIA) LIMITED.

Bodo Moller Chemie Group

Chang Chun Group

Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PAE-Resins

Urea Formaldehyde Resins

Melamine Formaldehyde Resins

Glyoxal Resins

Others

Segment by Application

Sanitary Tissues

Paper Currency

Packaging Application

Others



