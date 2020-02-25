Western Blotting Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth & Forecast By 2021

This XploreMR report examines the global western blotting market for the period 2017–2025. Western blotting technique or protein immunoblot is used for detection and quantification of specific protein molecules in the given complex protein sample. A protein molecule is separated on the basis of molecular weight and size, forming bands on the gel, which is further transferred onto the transfer membrane for visualization and analysis of western blot.

Western blotting market contributes the major share to the molecular diagnostics market in terms of revenue. Molecular diagnostics include various analytical techniques used in the field of proteomics and genomics. Western blotting technique is considered as the gold standard for the diagnosis of HIV. Western blotting, due to its high specificity and reproducibility, is used as a confirmatory test for the diagnosis of HIV.

A lucid report structure aiding in the understanding of this market

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global western blotting market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of western blotting. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the value chain analysis of the global western blotting market.

In addition, the macroeconomic factors affecting the global western blotting market along with the opportunity analysis for this market are also provided in this section of the report. Also, in this section of the report, the market dynamics of the global western blotting market in the form of drivers, restraints and trends are given to offer a deep understanding of this market.

The second part of the report contains the global western blotting market analysis and forecast by product, application, end-use and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional western blotting market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail.

Competition landscape dwells deep into the competition prevalent in this market

Another part of the report features the competition landscape of the global western blotting market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global western blotting market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies.

This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global western blotting market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.

A robust research methodology for achieving accuracy in numbers

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the global western blotting market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period.

The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global western blotting market.

Market Taxonomy

Product Electrophoresis Blotting Systems Automated Dry Blotting Systems Semi-Dry Blotting Systems Traditional Wet Transfer Blotting Systems Reagents Kits Chromogenic Reagents Kits Chemiluminescent Reagents Kits Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Substrate Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) Substrate Fluorescent Reagents Antibodies Primary Antibody Secondary Antibody Buffer Kits Transfer Membranes

End-Use Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Application Scientific Research Medical Diagnostics Agricultural Application Food & Beverages Other Applications

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

