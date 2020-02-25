Well Intervention Industry By Type, By Services, and By Application (Onshore, Offshore) – Global Market Expected to Reach USD 12.46 Billion by 2025

The Well Intervention Market is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion by 2025 from USD 8.55 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.82% from 2019 to 2025. The market is analyzed across four geographical regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and RoW (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America region holds the highest market about 56% of the total market share in 2018. Further North American market is also considered as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 5.19%. As the oil or gas production goes to deeper water, the subsea good count is growing exponentially. Subsequently, as the number of subsea wells increases and they age, the demand and frequency of required servicing through intervention grow. This is one of the key drivers for the market. It is expected that at the country level, the U.S accounts for the largest share of revenue by 2025. The Well Intervention Market is segmented on the basis of Types, Application, By Service and by Region. The two types in this Market are, Light Well, Medium Well, and Large Well. In which Light Well holds 49% of market share. And is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 5.16% in the forecasted period.

Major market players in Well Intervention Industry are HELIX ESG, GE, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Oceaneering International, Inc., Expro Group, Hunting Energy Services, National Oilwell Varco, Deepwell AS, Weatherford International Plc and a brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end-users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in the last 5 years.

SWOT Analysis of Well Intervention Industry:

Strength:

Increasing use of Well Intervention for production of Oil and Gas

Weakness:

High investments to develop modern Well Intervention

Opportunities:

Growing preference for Well Intervention

Threats:

Low focus on R&D due to high costs

Well Intervention Industry Segmentation:

By Type:

Light

Medium

Heavy

By Service:

Logging & Bottomhole Survey

Tubing & Packer Failure & Repair

Stimulation

Remedial Cementing

Zonal Isolation

Sand Control

Artificial Lift

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

