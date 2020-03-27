Weight Management Packaged Food Market with Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2028

“””

Overview

To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the Weight Management Packaged Food market over the Weight Management Packaged Food forecast period. These market indicators serve valuable for market stakeholders for business planning, scope of expansion, financial modeling, investment proposition, and to understand competitive dynamics in the Weight Management Packaged Food market over the forecast period.

The market research report on Weight Management Packaged Food also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The report on weight management packaged food market includes detailed competitive assessment covering profiles of major companies involved in production. Various facets of competition including SWOT analysis, weight management portfolio analysis, new developments, mergers and acquisitions, and key strategies are covered. The report on weight management packaged food market has profiled companies such as Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., General Mills Inc., and Marc Incorporated.

Companies in the weight management packaged food market are venturing into collaborations to expand their reach in international markets to offer new products. For instance, a 50:50 joint venture between Danone S.A and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., was initiated in 2018, to from Danone Yakult, in a bid to market probiotics as a part of balanced diet.

New product launch to enhance revenue generation has been an integral strategy of weight management food companies. In June 2018, General Mills Inc., introduced high protein and low sugar yogurt – a new addition in its dairy based weight management packaged food. In 2018, Nestle S.A introduced new desserts with different flavors – the KITKAT Mini Moments – in Middle East. In 2018, Pepsi Co, Inc., re-launched Quaker Cereals in United Kingdom with less sugar content.

Weight management packaged food companies are also involved in acquisitions and takeovers to enhance their global footprint and product line extension. In 2017, Mars Incorporated acquired minority stake in Kind – a snack bar company. In the same year, it also acquired Preferred Brands International to offer healthy convenience foods.

Definition

Weight management food are functional food products facilitating weight gain or weight loss as per consumer requirement. Weight management food include low-calorie desserts, meals and organic foods, sugar-free confectionaries and high protein food. There are various types of weight management food such as grains, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, and dairy products. Weight management food are either ultra-processed or minimally processed and are obtained from various sources such as plant-based and animal based.

About the Report

The report titled “Weight Management Packaged Food Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights, 2018-2028” is an analytical market study offering compilation of actionable intelligence on weight management food products. Various factors influencing the weight management packaged food market are included in the report. The 400+ page report on offers information on demand and sales of weight management food across various regions worldwide. Analysis on weight management food sales in the past, current demand for weight management food and projections on volume and value is covered in the report.

Market Structure

The weight management packaged food market is segmented in detail to cover every angle of the marketplace. The weight management packaged food market is segmented on the basis of product type, by source, by processing type, by form, by nature, by distribution channel and by region.

Analysis on various weight management food products such as grains and flours, beans and legumes, nuts, seeds, bakery & confectionaries, snacks & savory, dairy products, frozen meals, sauces, dressings & condiments, and soups. In processing category, weight management is classified into minimally processed weight management food, ultra-processed weight food and processed culinary products. Various sources such as plant based, chicken based, beef based, and sea-food based are discussed. Ready-to-eat and frozen forms of weight management food are covered in segmentation. By nature, analysis on organic and standard weight management food is covered and by distribution channel, HoReCa, modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores and online retailers are covered.

Assessment of weight management food market across North America, Latin America CIS & Russia, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) is included.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from above mentioned insights, the report on weight management packaged food answers additional questions including:

Which is the most attractive region for weight management market?

What are the sales of weight management food across European and APEJ countries in 2018?

Which form of weight management food is the most sold?

What are the sales of plant-based weight management food?

Which is the most lucrative distribution channel for sales of weight management food?

Organic weight management packaged food vs. frozen weight management packaged food – which is the most attractive nature of weight management food worth investing in?

Research Methodology

The weight management packaged food market report is drafted using a robust research process comprising of secondary and primary methodologies. Combination of information from these methodologies along with external sources is carried out to obtain highly accurate data on weight management food using the triangulation method.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The analysis of a market presented in our reports provides valuable insights for strategic planning for businesses to obtain competitive advantage. Included in our research reports are valuable projections to understand market share that key players might hold in the future.

The report includes SWOT analysis of key players, which shall be a crucial market intelligence for mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, or partnerships between market stakeholders. In addition, the report carries out robust groundwork for inclusion of market segmentation by type, application, and geography. This helps market stakeholders gauge the best bet to make investments in the Weight Management Packaged Food market over the Weight Management Packaged Food forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Questions Answered in the Weight Management Packaged Food Report

How much will be overall revenue generation in the Weight Management Packaged Food market by the end of the forecast period? Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Weight Management Packaged Food market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Weight Management Packaged Food market?

