Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Waterproofing Chemicals Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Waterproof ing Chemicals market was valued at USD 17.52 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 48.59 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Waterproofing Chemicals market are listed in the report.

Mapei SPA

BASF SE

DOW Chemical Company

Soprema Group

Carlisle Companies

Fosroc International

Pidilite Industries

Johns Manville Corporation

Conpro Chemicals

Drizor S.A.U