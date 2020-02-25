Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? W. L. Gore & Associates, Jack Wolfskin, Helly Hansen

“
Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight
Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles [W. L. Gore & Associates, Jack Wolfskin, Helly Hansen, Columbia Sportswear, General Electric, Toray Industries, Dow Corning, Patagonia Incorporation, The North Face, Clariant, SympaTex Technologies, Mountain Hardwear, Rudolf Group, Polartec, Marmot, Nike]. Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Concentrates on the global key producers, To explain, define and determine the Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market by type, application, and region and examine the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
The global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2026, at a CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Increasing demand for Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The additional global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market study also imparts essential industry frameworks along with key development methods and policies. The company sold its Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) last year, which also affected Y-O-Y growth situations from 2020 to 2026.
This report covers leading companies associated in Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market:
W. L. Gore & Associates, Jack Wolfskin, Helly Hansen, Columbia Sportswear, General Electric, Toray Industries, Dow Corning, Patagonia Incorporation, The North Face, Clariant, SympaTex Technologies, Mountain Hardwear, Rudolf Group, Polartec, Marmot, Nike
The report can answer the following questions:
– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) industry.
– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) industry.
– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) industry.
– Different types and applications of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.
– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) industry.
– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) industry.
– SWOT analysis of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) industry.
– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) industry.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
PTFE
EPFE
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Shoes
Clothing
Other
Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
Research Methodology
Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3.2 PTFE
1.3.3 EPFE
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Shoes
1.4.3 Clothing
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales 2013-2025
2.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Regions 2013-2018
2.2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Manufacturers 2013-2018
3.1.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 PTFE Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.2 EPFE Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
6.4.5 Mexico
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 UK
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Countries
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Countries
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue by Countries
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Indonesia
8.4.9 Malaysia
8.4.10 Philippines
8.4.11 Thailand
8.4.12 Vietnam
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Central & South America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Central & South America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Central & South America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Central & South America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Central & South America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Brazil
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 GCC Countries
10.3.4 Egypt
10.3.5 South Africa
11 Company Profiles
11.1 W. L. Gore & Associates
11.1.1 W. L. Gore & Associates Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
11.1.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction
11.1.5 W. L. Gore & Associates Recent Development
11.2 Jack Wolfskin
11.2.1 Jack Wolfskin Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
11.2.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction
11.2.5 Jack Wolfskin Recent Development
11.3 Helly Hansen
11.3.1 Helly Hansen Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
11.3.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction
11.3.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development
11.4 Columbia Sportswear
11.4.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
11.4.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction
11.4.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development
11.5 General Electric
11.5.1 General Electric Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
11.5.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction
11.5.5 General Electric Recent Development
11.6 Toray Industries
11.6.1 Toray Industries Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
11.6.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction
11.6.5 Toray Industries Recent Development
11.7 Dow Corning
11.7.1 Dow Corning Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
11.7.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction
11.7.5 Dow Corning Recent Development
11.8 Patagonia Incorporation
11.8.1 Patagonia Incorporation Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
11.8.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction
11.8.5 Patagonia Incorporation Recent Development
11.9 The North Face
11.9.1 The North Face Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
11.9.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction
11.9.5 The North Face Recent Development
11.10 Clariant
11.10.1 Clariant Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
11.10.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Introduction
11.10.5 Clariant Recent Development
11.11 SympaTex Technologies
11.12 Mountain Hardwear
11.13 Rudolf Group
11.14 Polartec
11.15 Marmot
11.16 Nike
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales Channels
12.2.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Distributors
12.3 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Customers
13 Market Forecast
13.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales and Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
13.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales Forecast by Type
13.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales Forecast by Application
13.4 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Forecast by Regions
13.4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
13.4.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
13.5 North America Market Forecast
13.5.1 North America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.5.2 United States
13.5.3 Canada
13.5.4 Mexico
13.6 Europe Market Forecast
13.6.1 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.6.2 Germany
13.6.3 France
13.6.4 UK
13.6.5 Italy
13.6.6 Russia
13.7 Asia Pacific Market Forecast
13.7.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.7.2 China
13.7.3 Japan
13.7.4 Korea
13.7.5 India
13.7.6 Australia
13.7.7 Indonesia
13.7.8 Thailand
13.7.9 Malaysia
13.7.10 Philippines
13.7.11 Vietnam
13.8 Central & South America Market Forecast
13.8.1 Central & South America Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.8.2 Brazil
13.9 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.9.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.9.2 GCC Countries
13.9.3 Egypt
13.9.4 South Africa
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
