Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Condition 2025: Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecast

The global Waterproof Breathable Textile market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Waterproof Breathable Textile market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Waterproof Breathable Textile market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Waterproof Breathable Textile market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Waterproof Breathable Textile market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
APT Fabrics
Clariant
Columbia Sportswear
Dow Corning
General Electric
Heartland Textiles
HeiQ Materials
Helly Hansen
Huntsman Textile Effects
Jack Wolfskin
Lowe Alpine International
Marmot Mountain
Mitsui
Mountain Hardwear
Nextec Applications
Nike
P2i
Patagonia
Polartec
Rudolf
Schoeller Technologies
SympaTex Technologies
Tanatex Chemicals
The North Face
TORAY INDUSTRIES
W. L. Gore & Associates
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Polyurethane
Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
Polyester Microfilament Yarns
Fluoropolymers
Others
Segment by Application
Shopping Mall
Outdoor Sports Supermarket
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Waterproof Breathable Textile market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Waterproof Breathable Textile market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
