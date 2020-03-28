Waterborne Coatings Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2026

In this report, the global Waterborne Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Waterborne Coatings market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Waterborne Coatings market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Waterborne Coatings market report include:
competition landscape of the waterborne coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global waterborne coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for waterborne coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual resin and end-user segments of the market in every region.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global waterborne coatings market. Key players profiled in the report are PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Altana AG, SKK Pte. Ltd., and Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.
The report provides the estimated market value of the global waterborne coatings market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, end-user, and region. Market value and forecast for each resin and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Resin
- Acrylic
- Formaldehyde
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Alkyd
- Others
Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by End-user
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Automotive OEM
- Automotive refinish
- Furniture & Flooring
- Electronics
- Marine
- Paper & Printing
- Others
Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments
- It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries, wherein waterborne coatings are employed
- The report also includes major sites of waterborne coatings in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers
- It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the waterborne coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels
- The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global waterborne coatings market between 2018 and 2026
- The report provides detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market in order to help understand the competition level
- It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers
The study objectives of Waterborne Coatings Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Waterborne Coatings market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Waterborne Coatings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Waterborne Coatings market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
