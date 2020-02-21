Waterborne Coatings Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Waterborne Coatings Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Waterborne Coatings Market was valued at USD 70.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 90.04 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=7020&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=007

The main companies operating in the Waterborne Coatings market are listed in the report.

BASF SE

Akzonobel

N.V.

PPG Industries RPM International The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint