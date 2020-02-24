Water Scooter Market Manufacturers, Industry Size, Challenges, Drivers, Countries, and Technology Forecast to 2026 : SUEX S.r.l., Sub-gravity, Torpedo Inc.,TUSA

Water scooter is a recreational watercraft, which mimics a motor scooter. It is used for various adventures on sea coasts or are used by coast guards to ensure safety at beaches. Jet Ski and water jet bikes are majorly used water scooters, which are operable above the water surface while the diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs) have a wider application in deep sea diving.

Increase in inclination toward water sporting and under water exploration has augmented the demand for water scooters, which has fueled the growth of the industry across the globe. Furthermore, various innovations carried by different players pertaining to water scooters are expected to propel the market growth. For instance, the ASIWO TURBO underwater scooter introduced in China is lightweight, portable, and powerful sea scooter that revolutionizes the way people dive, snorkel, and swim. In addition, upsurge in demand for efficient water scooters having long-distance range boosts the growth of the water scooter industry across the globe. Water scooters are anticipated to witness significant adoption over the years, owing to increase in customer inclination toward water sporting and different applications of water scooters such as in towing small vessels and in rescue operations.

Get Access to Sample : https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/72013

The key players analyzed in the water scooter market include Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), DiverTug, Dive Xtras Inc., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.), Logic Dive Gear (subsidiary of Nellis Engineering Inc.), SUEX S.r.l., Sub-gravity, Torpedo Inc., TUSA (subsidiary of Tabata Co., Ltd.), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and others.

Factors such as the ability of water scooters to increase the diving range and rise in use of water scooters for underwater exploration are significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, safety issues under water is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, wider application of water scooters in rescue operations and their ease in handling are expected to create numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Water scooter are the personal watercrafts or the recreational watercrafts which consists a platform on which the rider drives the water scooter. They are used to carry out the adventures on the sea coasts during holidays or are used by the coast guards to ensure the safety and security at the beach coast. Water scooters mainly include above water scooters or the jet skis which propel above the water surface and the under water scooters which are also known as diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs). The diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs) are used in deep sea diving eventually increasing the diving range of the divers. Various products have been provided by companies related to water scooters such as different diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs) which propel the growth of water scooter market during the forecast period.

Get Discount : https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/72013

Global Water Scooter Market Drivers and Restrains:

Several products are provided by companies related to water scooters such as different diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs), which impel the water scooter market growth in the upcoming period. Increase in inclination of millennials toward water sporting and scuba diving has encouraged top companies to develop different water scooters and DPVs, which acts as a vital factors to drive the global water scooter market growth.

Global Water Scooter Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the propulsion type, the global water scooter market is segmented into fuel operated and battery operated. The battery operated water scooter accounting for the XX% market share of the water scooter market in 2018. A DPV usually consists of a pressure-resistant watertight casing containing a battery-powered electric motor, which drives a propeller.

Scope of the Global Water Scooter Market:

Global Water Scooter Market, by Vehicle Type:

Underwater

Above water

Global Water Scooter Market, by Propulsion Type:

Fuel Operated

Battery Operated

Global Water Scooter Market, by Application:

Personal

Commercial

Military

Increase in inclination of millennials toward water sporting and scuba diving has promoted top companies to develop different water scooters and DPVs, which acts as a key factor driving the growth of the global water scooter market share. In addition, upsurge in demand for efficient water scooters having long distance range propels the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, the ASIWO TURBO underwater scooter introduced in China is lightweight, portable, and powerful sea scooter that revolutionizes the way people dive, snorkel, and swim. Similar other developments carried out by other companies is anticipated to supplement the market growth during the forecast period.

Ability of water scooters to increase the diving range

The diving range for divers increases depending upon the efficiency of the water scooters. Earlier, diving activities were restricted maximum up to depth of around 130 feet; however, with the introduction of diver propulsion vehicles, the range has exceeded from 170 feet to 350 feet. The introduction of efficient water scooters has increased their adoption for sports activities as well as for safety & security purpose. Thus, the ability of water scooters to increase the diving range is the key factor increasing the water scooter market size across the globe.

Easy for navigation

Water scooters such as jet skis and diver propulsion vehicles are easy to use for navigation, as they operate at high speed as well as they do not require training or license for their operation. This leads to increased deployment of water scooters for navigation, which acts as a key driver of the global market. In addition, improvement in performance and travelling range of water scooters has fueled their adoption for navigation purpose, which leads to the growth of market.

Safety issues related while riding

Safety issues related to water scooters negatively impacts the water scooter market growth. In addition, early discharge of battery and frequent fuel drainage in the middle of voyage are expected to hamper the sale of water scooters across the globe, thereby restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in incidence of accidents and rise in risk of falling off of riders limits the market growth. For instance, in 2018 a total of 47 accidents were reported in Japan. Thus, alarming upsurge in safety issues associated with riding water scooters affects the growth of the market.

Wide application in rescue operations

Continuous developments in water scooters made by various top companies, which have increased their application in rescue operations. For instance, the Sea-Doo SAR is a search & rescue watercraft, which is ideal for search & rescue operations during floods or along rocky coasts. In addition, water scooters possess the potential to reach the accident spot within a shorter time span, thereby serving as an ideal option in rescue operations. Moreover, various water scooters have been launched, which aid in rescue operations. For instance, Seabob Rescue is a water scooter, which is lighter in weight and is powerful in operations and can be carried by a single lifeguard. Thus, water scooters majorly find their application in rescue operations, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the water scooter market across the globe.

View full Report : https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/72013/water-scooter-market

Key Benefits for Water Scooter Market:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall water scooter market opportunity is determined by understanding the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current water scooter market analysis is quantitatively done from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

About Market Growth Insight:

Market Growth Insight is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 10000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

We are striving to provide the best customer friendly services and appropriate business information to accomplish your ideas.

Contact

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon, B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001, Maharashtra,India.

+1 347 767 5477 (US)

+44 131 463 4161 (UK)

+ 91 8956 049 020 (IN)

Email: [email protected]

Website- https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com

Follow Us:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+ | Facebook