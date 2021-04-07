Water Purifier Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Water Purifier Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Water Purifier Market was valued at USD 30.69 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 60.77 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.93 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Water Purifier market are listed in the report.

Eureka Forbes Limited

Halo Source

Kent Ro System

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Amway Corporation

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (SUEZ)

A. O. Smith Corporation (Aquasana)

Best Water Technology