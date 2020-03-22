Waste to Energy Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Waste to Energy Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Waste to Energy market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Waste to Energy market.



segmented as follows:

Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Waste Type

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Agricultural Waste

Others

Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Technology

Thermochemical Incineration Others

Biochemical Anaerobic Digestion Others



Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Application

Heat

Electricity

Others

Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Sweden U.K. France Italy Switzerland Belgium Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Europe is the leading region of the global waste-to-energy market. The region constitutes more than 35% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Europe had around 520 waste-to-energy plants in 2016, with all EU28 countries active in the WtE production, along with Iceland, Norway, Serbia and Switzerland

Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities for service providers operating in the waste-to-energy market.

Around 75 waste-to-energy facilities operate in 23 states of the U.S. They have capacity to process approximately 94,000 tons of waste per day and a base load electricity generation capacity of approximately 2,534 MWh (megawatt hours).

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, 114 bioenergy and energy-from-waste plants are currently operating in Australia

