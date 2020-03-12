Waste Management Equipment Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2029

XploreMR, in its recent study on the waste management equipment market, offers a detailed value-volume analysis of the waste management equipment market on the basis of various segments such as product type, form, waste type, application and region. In terms of product type, the dumper truck type segment is estimated to lead the market share in terms of value, while on the basis of volume, the shredders segment is projected to capture the maximum share in the waste management equipment market.

Waste management equipment find a large number of applications in sectors, such as municipal, commercial dry waste, construction waste, chemical waste, and medical waste, which require the use of simple or complex waste management equipment in their day-to-day operations. With these applications projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, the waste management equipment market is expected to experience robust growth opportunities over the forecast period.

The waste management equipment market report covers market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis and Y-o-Y growth for the historical period 2013 – 2017 and a forecast analysis for 2018 – 2028 with 2017 as the base year.

An Overview of the Waste Management Equipment Market Report

Waste Management Equipment Market: Executive Summary

The waste management equipment market report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the overall report, highlighting the global waste management equipment market overview in terms of value and volume through various segments. The section also covers key supply and demand side trends, technology roadmap, XploreMR analysis and recommendation on the global waste management equipment market.

Waste Management Equipment Market: Introduction

The market introduction section of the report covers market definition, market taxonomy and research scope of the waste management equipment market.

Waste Management Equipment Market: Background

The market background section of the global waste management equipment market report includes macroeconomic factors along with value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities, along with forecast factors affecting the waste management equipment market growth.

Waste Management Equipment Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Form

Application

Region

Waste Management Equipment Market: Forecast

The market forecast section provides a pricing analysis of the waste management equipment market on the basis of regional fronts, wherein the weighted average price has been computed to arrive at the global average prices. This section also covers global market analysis on the basis of segments, along with regional segmental analysis in terms of volume and value, Y-o-Y growth, market attractiveness index and market share.

Waste Management Equipment Market: Emerging Countries Analysis

This section covers the waste management equipment market analysis for the key emerging countries that are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for waste management equipment manufacturers around the world.

Waste Management Equipment Market: Competition Analysis

In the final section of the waste management equipment market report, a detailed competition analysis was done with a market share analysis pertaining to the waste management equipment market and performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global waste management equipment market. The section also covers detailed company profiles of key players in the waste management equipment market report.

Examples of some of the key competitors in the waste management equipment market are Dover Corporation, Buhler AG, Heil – An Environmental Solutions Group Company, McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc., Wastequip, LLC, Tomra Systems SA, Blue Group, and General Kinematics Corporation.

Research Methodology

The first stage of the waste management equipment market research entailed the formulation of a preliminary hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the waste management equipment market share and competition analysis section, we tracked key developments in the waste management equipment market, such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, awards and recognition for companies operating in the market. Competition benchmarking has been provided for the top five competitors with respect to sales performance of waste management equipment.

