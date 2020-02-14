Washing Machine Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2026

This Washing Machine Market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Washing Machine Market report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Global washing machine market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to various innovations and advancements of product launches presented by various manufacturers.

Global Washing Machine Market By Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers), Technology (Smart Connected, Conventional), Capacity (Less than 6KG, 6.1-8KG, Above 8KG), End-Use (Commercial, Residential), Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Others), Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Washing Machine Market

Washing machines are laundry-based consumer appliances that are designed to provide more comfort and accessibility to the consumers. These appliances utilize various components required for a successful cleaning process and reduce the requirement of human intervention. They also provide various other features such as drying, heating and others.

Top Key Players:

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC;

Girbau North America;

Electrolux;

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd;

GE Appliances;

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.;

IFB Industries Limited;

LG Electronics;

MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED;

Panasonic Corporation;

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH;

Whirlpool Corporation;

Midea Group;

SAMSUNG;

Panasonic Corporation;

Miele & Cie. KG

among others.

Market Drivers:

Surge in adoption of laundry services available over the internet is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of smart and connected technology due to the prevalence of IoT; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Changes in lifestyles and preferences of consumers resulting in better standard of living acts as a market driver

Increasing levels of disposable income of individuals globally is expected to fuel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Higher consumption of resources associated with these goods is expected to hinder the market growth

High cost of smart washing machines with latest technology which is not affordable by middle class population can hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of a smart washing machine for the China region capable of handling loads of up to 10kg. The new product is another innovative addition for the innovative product line up of Xiaomi’s smart products. The product is both a washer and dryer while being highly energy efficient and very low noise producing consumer good

In September 2018, SAMSUNG announced the launch of their innovative top load washing machine for the Indian market equipped with “Make for India ActivWash+” operating concept. The product is operated on an digital inverter providing highly efficient energy consumption while significantly reducing the noise levels and motions. The product also offers the highest durability as it operates on “Direct Drive Technology”. The machine can also be connected through the company’s smartphone app which helps in reducing the maintenance costs

Market Segmentations:

Global Washing Machine Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Dryers

By Technology

Smart Connected

Conventional

By Capacity

Less than 6KG

1-8KG

Above 8KG

By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

By Application

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

By Sales Channel

E-Commerce

Retail Chains

Direct Sales

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Washing Machine Market

Global washing machine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of washing machine market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

