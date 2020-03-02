Washing Machine Market | Key players operating in the market include Alliance Laundry Systems LLC; Girbau North America; Electrolux; Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd; GE Appliances

Washing Machine survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This report on the global market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The report provides CAGR value fluctuations for the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. A large scale Washing Machine market report assist client companies in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.
washing machine market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to various innovations and advancements of product launches presented by various manufacturers.
Global Washing Machine Market By Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers), Technology (Smart Connected, Conventional), Capacity (Less than 6KG, 6.1-8KG, Above 8KG), End-Use (Commercial, Residential), Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Others), Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Washing Machine Market
Washing machines are laundry-based consumer appliances that are designed to provide more comfort and accessibility to the consumers. These appliances utilize various components required for a successful cleaning process and reduce the requirement of human intervention. They also provide various other features such as drying, heating and others.
Top Key Players:
- Alliance Laundry Systems LLC;
- Girbau North America;
- Electrolux;
- Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd;
- GE Appliances;
- Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.;
- IFB Industries Limited;
- LG Electronics;
- MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED;
- Panasonic Corporation;
- BSH Hausgeräte GmbH;
- Whirlpool Corporation;
- Midea Group;
- SAMSUNG;
- com
- Miele & Cie. KG
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Surge in adoption of laundry services available over the internet is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Increasing utilization of smart and connected technology due to the prevalence of IoT; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Changes in lifestyles and preferences of consumers resulting in better standard of living acts as a market driver
- Increasing levels of disposable income of individuals globally is expected to fuel the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Higher consumption of resources associated with these goods is expected to hinder the market growth
- High cost of smart washing machines with latest technology which is not affordable by middle class population can hamper the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of a smart washing machine for the China region capable of handling loads of up to 10kg. The new product is another innovative addition for the innovative product line up of Xiaomi’s smart products. The product is both a washer and dryer while being highly energy efficient and very low noise producing consumer good
- In September 2018, SAMSUNG announced the launch of their innovative top load washing machine for the Indian market equipped with “Make for India ActivWash+” operating concept. The product is operated on an digital inverter providing highly efficient energy consumption while significantly reducing the noise levels and motions. The product also offers the highest durability as it operates on “Direct Drive Technology”. The machine can also be connected through the company’s smartphone app which helps in reducing the maintenance costs
Market Segmentations:
Global Washing Machine Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product
- Fully Automatic
- Semi-Automatic
- Dryers
By Technology
- Smart Connected
- Conventional
By Capacity
- Less than 6KG
- 1-8KG
- Above 8KG
By End-Use
- Commercial
- Residential
By Application
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Others
By Sales Channel
- E-Commerce
- Retail Chains
- Direct Sales
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Washing Machine Market
Global washing machine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of washing machine market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
