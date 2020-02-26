Washing Machine Market Competitive Analysis to 2026 | Alliance Laundry Systems LLC; Girbau North America; Electrolux; Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd; others

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Washing Machine Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Alliance Laundry Systems LLC; Girbau North America; Electrolux; Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd; GE Appliances; Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.; IFB Industries Limited; LG Electronics; MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Hausgeräte GmbH; Whirlpool Corporation; Midea Group; SAMSUNG; Panasonic Corporation; Godrej.com and Miele & Cie. KG among others.

Global washing machine market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to various innovations and advancements of product launches presented by various manufacturers.

Global Washing Machine Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers),

Technology (Smart Connected, Conventional),

Capacity (Less than 6KG, 6.1-8KG, Above 8KG),

End-Use (Commercial, Residential),

Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Others),

Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales)

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Surge in adoption of laundry services available over the internet is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of smart and connected technology due to the prevalence of IoT; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Higher consumption of resources associated with these goods is expected to hinder the market growth

High cost of smart washing machines with latest technology which is not affordable by middle class population can hamper the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In December 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of a smart washing machine for the China region capable of handling loads of up to 10kg. The new product is another innovative addition for the innovative product line up of Xiaomi’s smart products. The product is both a washer and dryer while being highly energy efficient and very low noise producing consumer good

In September 2018, SAMSUNG announced the launch of their innovative top load washing machine for the Indian market equipped with “Make for India ActivWash+” operating concept. The product is operated on an digital inverter providing highly efficient energy consumption while significantly reducing the noise levels and motions. The product also offers the highest durability as it operates on “Direct Drive Technology”. The machine can also be connected through the company’s smartphone app which helps in reducing the maintenance costs

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Washing Machine Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Washing Machine Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Washing Machine Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Washing Machine Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

