Walnut Market Upcoming Growth, Potential Players & Emerging Trends 2029

Walnut: Market Outlook

Nuts are a nutrient-rich fruit which has been consumed throughout the world from many years. The most commonly consumed types of nuts are cashews, walnuts, Marcona almonds, peanuts, and hazelnuts. Many populations around the world consume nuts due to their impressive nutritional profile which contains polysaturated fats and monosaturated fats, which lower blood cholesterol. Additionally, nuts are an excellent source of fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals including folate, vitamin E, potassium and magnesium, which are lacking in many diets.

Walnuts are an exceptionally nutritious nut. Walnuts improve the process of reducing bad LDL cholesterol and have significantly healthier omega-3 fats and advance antioxidant activity than any other nut. This rich nutrient profile of walnuts helps in many health benefits such as improved heart disease risk factors and reduced inflammation. Walnuts are an excellent source of healthy protein, fiber, and fats. Walnuts also improve the health of heart and bone and also assist in weight management.

Walnuts are broadly used in a large variety of bakery products. Walnut has many skins, hair and health benefits along with its many cooking uses. Walnuts are known to help in obtaining glowing skin, strong hair and a healthy body. Walnut is used in various hair care and skin care products to enhance their quality. Walnut is actually a natural and quality product with numerous health benefits for most of the industries and cultures around the world.

Walnut and its Properties:

Walnuts are single-seeded round stone fruits obtained from the walnut tree. Walnuts consist of two halves contained inside a hard shell which is enclosed in green fruit and it is a large wrinkled edible seed of a deciduous tree. Walnuts have a great taste and can be easily added to a salad. Vegetable dishes and desserts. Walnuts contain anti-inflammatory nutrients including omega-3 fatty acids including numerous tannins, more than a dozen phenolic acids, and a large variety of flavonoids.

Walnuts are a good source of the B vitamin biotin and molybdenum. They are also a good source of minerals including iron, magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, potassium, selenium, zinc, and vanadium. Vitamin B6.

Global Walnut Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Nature, the global walnut market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of variety, the global walnut market has been segmented as:

Persian or English Walnut

Black Walnut

On the basis of type, the global walnut market has been segmented as:

In Shell

Shelled

On the basis of Form, the global walnut market has been segmented as:

Raw

Processed Powder Oil



On the basis of Geographical area, the global walnut market has been segmented as:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

On the basis of the End Use, the global walnut market has been segmented as:

Household

Industrial Food Industry Snacks Butter & Spread Sauces & Dressings Bakery & Confectionery Desserts

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Global Walnut Market: Market Participants

Gold River Orchards

Alpine Pacific Nut

Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc

Poindexter Nut Company

Andersen Shelling Inc

Webster Limited

California Walnut Company

Kashmir Walnut Group

Mariani Nut Company Inc

Morada Produce Company L.P.

Synder’s Lance ,Inc.

Plantable Ltd.

Pepinoix

Empire Nut Company, LLC

Borges India Private Limited

