Walnut Market Upcoming Growth, Potential Players & Emerging Trends 2029

Walnut: Market Outlook
Nuts are a nutrient-rich fruit which has been consumed throughout the world from many years. The most commonly consumed types of nuts are cashews, walnuts, Marcona almonds, peanuts, and hazelnuts. Many populations around the world consume nuts due to their impressive nutritional profile which contains polysaturated fats and monosaturated fats, which lower blood cholesterol. Additionally, nuts are an excellent source of fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals including folate, vitamin E, potassium and magnesium, which are lacking in many diets.
Walnuts are an exceptionally nutritious nut. Walnuts improve the process of reducing bad LDL cholesterol and have significantly healthier omega-3 fats and advance antioxidant activity than any other nut. This rich nutrient profile of walnuts helps in many health benefits such as improved heart disease risk factors and reduced inflammation. Walnuts are an excellent source of healthy protein, fiber, and fats. Walnuts also improve the health of heart and bone and also assist in weight management.
Walnuts are broadly used in a large variety of bakery products. Walnut has many skins, hair and health benefits along with its many cooking uses. Walnuts are known to help in obtaining glowing skin, strong hair and a healthy body. Walnut is used in various hair care and skin care products to enhance their quality. Walnut is actually a natural and quality product with numerous health benefits for most of the industries and cultures around the world.
Walnut and its Properties:
Walnuts are single-seeded round stone fruits obtained from the walnut tree. Walnuts consist of two halves contained inside a hard shell which is enclosed in green fruit and it is a large wrinkled edible seed of a deciduous tree. Walnuts have a great taste and can be easily added to a salad. Vegetable dishes and desserts. Walnuts contain anti-inflammatory nutrients including omega-3 fatty acids including numerous tannins, more than a dozen phenolic acids, and a large variety of flavonoids.
Walnuts are a good source of the B vitamin biotin and molybdenum. They are also a good source of minerals including iron, magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, potassium, selenium, zinc, and vanadium. Vitamin B6.
Global Walnut Market: Segmentation
On the basis of Nature, the global walnut market has been segmented as:
- Organic
- Conventional
On the basis of variety, the global walnut market has been segmented as:
- Persian or English Walnut
- Black Walnut
On the basis of type, the global walnut market has been segmented as:
- In Shell
- Shelled
On the basis of Form, the global walnut market has been segmented as:
- Raw
- Processed
- Powder
- Oil
On the basis of Geographical area, the global walnut market has been segmented as:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
On the basis of the End Use, the global walnut market has been segmented as:
- Household
- Industrial
- Food Industry
- Snacks
- Butter & Spread
- Sauces & Dressings
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Desserts
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
Global Walnut Market: Market Participants
- Gold River Orchards
- Alpine Pacific Nut
- Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc
- Poindexter Nut Company
- Andersen Shelling Inc
- Webster Limited
- California Walnut Company
- Kashmir Walnut Group
- Mariani Nut Company Inc
- Morada Produce Company L.P.
- Synder’s Lance ,Inc.
- Plantable Ltd.
- Pepinoix
- Empire Nut Company, LLC
- Borges India Private Limited
